Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to Syracuse Crunch

December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Eddie Pasquale to the Syracuse Crunch vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled forward Troy Bourke from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL and loaned goaltender Martin Ouellette to Orlando.

Pasquale, 28, has appeared in one game with the Lightning this season, a 6-5 shootout victory over the Detroit Red Wings on December 4. He made his NHL debut against the Red Wings, posting 19 saves on 24 shots for his first career NHL victory. The Toronto, Ontario native has also played in nine games for the Crunch in 2018-19, registering a 5-2-2 record to go along with a 2.98 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound goaltender has played in 235 career AHL games over seven seasons, compiling a record of 115-86-15 to go along with a 2.56 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with 16 shutouts. Pasquale set career bests for goals-against average and save percentage during the 2017-18 season. He helped lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to the Calder Cup Championship in 2017.

Pasquale was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

Bourke, 24, has played in 13 games with the Solar Bears this season recording 19 points (6g, 13a). He has also skated in four games with the Crunch. During 2017-18, he appeared in six games with the Crunch, earning one goal. He also skated in 22 contests with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, tallying 32 points (10g, 22a) and ranking third with a plus-11 rating.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound forward has 63 points (24g, 39a) in 216 career AHL games with Syracuse, the San Antonio Rampage and Lake Erie Monsters. Bourke has also played in 44 ECHL contests with Orlando, Adirondack and the Fort Wayne Komets recording 21 goals and 41 assists.

Bourke, an Onoway, Alberta native, was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 72nd overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Ouellette, 26, has played in 10 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 6-3-1 record with a 0.899 save percentage. Last season, he appeared in 42 games with the Florida Everblades, compiling a 33-5-3 record and .921 save percentage as the team claimed the Brabham Cup as regular season champions. His 2.02 goals-against average was second best in the league as were his four shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound netminder also earned a 2.31 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 19 Kelly Cup Playoffs games backstopping the Everblades to the Final, falling in Game 7 to the Colorado Eagles.

The Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec native has played in 144 career ECHL games with Orlando, Florida and Reading, tallying a 88-41-11 record. He has also played in 21 career AHL games all with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Prior to his professional career, Ouellette spent four seasons at the University of Maine from 2010 to 2014 with a career record of 28-33-14, 2.52 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Ouellette was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 184th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

