Binghamton Devils Suspensions Announced
December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
Binghamton Devils forward Ryan Schmelzer has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Utica on Dec. 8. Schmelzer was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Binghamton's games Wednesday (Dec. 12) at Rochester and Friday (Dec. 14) at Utica.
Binghamton Devils forward Eric Tangradi has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Utica on Dec. 8.
Tangradi was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Binghamton's game Wednesday (Dec. 12) at Rochester.
