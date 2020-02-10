Wolanin Assigned to Belleville

February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Christian Wolanin to the Belleville Senators.

The 24-year-old has yet to play this season after suffering a shoulder injury during training camp in September.

Last season, Wolanin appeared in 40 games with Belleville, tallying 31 points (seven goals). His 31 points were the most ever by a defenceman in team history.

Wolanin also lined up in 30 games for Ottawa notching four goals and 12 points. He was an AHL All-Star last season, the first Sens defenceman to earn the honour.

Belleville is back in action Friday when they host Toronto. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.