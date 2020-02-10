Wolanin Assigned to Belleville
February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Christian Wolanin to the Belleville Senators.
The 24-year-old has yet to play this season after suffering a shoulder injury during training camp in September.
Last season, Wolanin appeared in 40 games with Belleville, tallying 31 points (seven goals). His 31 points were the most ever by a defenceman in team history.
Wolanin also lined up in 30 games for Ottawa notching four goals and 12 points. He was an AHL All-Star last season, the first Sens defenceman to earn the honour.
Belleville is back in action Friday when they host Toronto. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020
- San Diego Gulls to Host Third Annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, February 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Big-Time Promotions Still Ahead in February - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolanin Assigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Flames Recall Alexander Yelesin; Assign Buddy Robinson - Stockton Heat
- Hershey's Christian Djoos Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Goaltender Alex Lyon Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rosen Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Kids Day Game Presented by 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 16 - Rochester Americans
- Jake Elmer Reassigned from Maine of ECHL, Jeff Taylor, Lewis Zerter-Gossage Assigned to Mariners - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jets Wives and Girlfriends Selling Autographed Pucks in Support of Ready, Set, Swim - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Weekly: February 10, 2020 - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mathieu Joseph from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.