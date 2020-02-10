Big-Time Promotions Still Ahead in February

February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Two of the season's biggest weekends at Webster Bank Arena are right around the corner as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers power through February.

Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 22-23) and Marvel Night (Feb. 29) are still ahead this month, packed with popular giveaway items, character meet-and-greets, and a history-making event in the hockey world.

Hockey Weekend in Connecticut returns for its second straight season and the Sound Tigers have packed even more excitement into this year's two-day event. On Saturday, Feb. 22, the first 1,000 kids 12 and younger will receive a free Sound Tigers youth jersey presented by JRC Transportation - the most popular giveaway item last season. Doors open at 6 p.m.

In addition, the Sound Tigers will host the first-ever doubleheader between the American Hockey League and National Women's Hockey League (NWHL). Some of the best female hockey players in the country will take the ice as the Connecticut Whale face the Boston Pride at 2 p.m. prior to the Sound Tigers and Hershey Bears contest at 7 p.m. Just $25 gets you a ticket to both games, plus stick around following the NWHL game for a free autograph session with the entire Whale team. Click here for tickets and more information.

Less than 24 hours later, the first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead of Sound Tigers forward Steve Bernier, courtesy of Newtown Savings Bank. Doors open at 2 p.m. prior to Bridgeport's matinee matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 3 p.m. Bernier is a veteran of 637 National Hockey League games and currently ranks fifth on the Sound Tigers' all-time goal-scoring list (63).

A weekend ticket package is available now that includes a seat to both Sound Tigers games on Feb. 22-23 and the guaranteed giveaway items for just $30! Must purchase online here.

Marvel Night and Scout Night round out the month on Feb. 29. Meet Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Thor throughout the evening as the Sound Tigers battle the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the annual scout sleepover will run into the morning of Mar. 1 at Webster Bank Arena. If you would like your scout to participate, please contact John Reis at 203-345-4848 or via email (john.reis@harboryardse.com). All scouts will receive a special Sound Tigers Scout Patch.

The Sound Tigers will also host Pittsburgh's affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, this Saturday, Feb. 15 and Philadelphia's affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Both games start at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.