Flames Recall Alexander Yelesin; Assign Buddy Robinson

February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenseman Alexander Yelesin from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also assigned forward Buddy Robinson to Stockton.

