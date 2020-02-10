Roadrunners Weekly: February 10

February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

29-14-1-1 - .667 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 2nd- Western Conference, 3rd- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday at Colorado - 7 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

Wednesday at Colorado - 7 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

Saturday at Stockton - 7 p.m. (Stockton Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-2 Loss at Bakersfield (Wednesday)

5-3 Loss at San Diego (Friday)

5-1 Win at Ontario (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Tuesday it was announced that the #5 overall draft selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, Barrett Hayton, would join Tucson on a three-game conditioning loan as he worked his way back to full health. Playing in each contest this week, Hayton recorded four points, including a goal Wednesday in Bakersfield and a three-assist night Saturday in Ontario.

AHL All-Star Brayden Burke continued his dazzling season, extending his current point streak to seven games with points in all three this week. Bringing his season total to 46 points in 43 games, the second-year-pro had assists in the first two games of the slate and then multiple goals in the win over Ontario.

THEY SAID IT:

"All four lines played really well. Our back end and [Tyler Parks] also. All up and down the lineup guys played well and it was a really good game for us."

A pleased Captain Michael Chaput after the team's win Saturday night.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will now take on Colorado in a midweek set before traveling back to California to take on Stockton, who is right behind Tucson in the standings Saturday night.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

1-2-3 Night - Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

Another night of cheap eats, soft drinks will be just $1, hot dogs $2 and beers for just $3.

Youth Jersey Giveaway Night - Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

The first 1,000 children 14 and under in attendance will receive a Roadrunners youth jersey courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union.

It's also another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday! Special ticket packages including a jersey and five (5) tickets are on sale at the below link.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts. Arizona will play twice this week on Tucson's Sports Station taking on Montreal Monday (5 p.m. MT) and Ottawa Thursday (5:30 p.m. MT).

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Continuing to be the success story of the season for the parent club, forward Conor Garland wrapped up a four-game point streak Thursday, which included his 17th, 18thand 19thgoals of season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.