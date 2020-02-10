Colorado Eagles Recall McGauley, Lewis

February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forwards Tim McGauley and Ty Lewis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. McGauley ranks second in the ECHL with 40 assists in 44 games, while his 58 points are currently the second-most in the league. In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, McGauley has already skated in three games this season with the Eagles.

Lewis returns to Colorado having posted one assist in 12 AHL contests with the Eagles during the 2019-20 campaign. The second-year pro currently leads Utah and ranks fifth in the ECHL with 22 goals on the season. He has also added 17 assists to give him 39 points in just 34 ECHL games this season.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.