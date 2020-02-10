Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to Monsters
February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to the Monsters.
A 6'5", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 19, 2016. Carlsson posted two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in six appearances for Columbus this season and added 1-10-11 with 14 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 39 appearances for the Monsters.
In 23 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20, Carlsson supplied 0-3-3 with eight penalty minutes and a -4 rating and posted a +1 rating in five postseason appearances for Columbus in 2017. In 142 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20, Carlsson contributed 5-24-29 with 44 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.
In 92 career SHL appearances for Linkoping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Carlsson tallied 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.
Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Eagles Recall McGauley, Lewis - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Weekly: February 10 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chicago Wolves Insider: Hello, Glass and Roy - Chicago Wolves
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 10, 2020 - Manitoba Moose
- Flames Recall Buddy Robinson; Place Hamonic on IR - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Weekly, February 10-16 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Third Annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, February 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Big-Time Promotions Still Ahead in February - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolanin Assigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Flames Recall Alexander Yelesin; Assign Buddy Robinson - Stockton Heat
- Hershey's Christian Djoos Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Goaltender Alex Lyon Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rosen Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Kids Day Game Presented by 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 16 - Rochester Americans
- Jake Elmer Reassigned from Maine of ECHL, Jeff Taylor, Lewis Zerter-Gossage Assigned to Mariners - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jets Wives and Girlfriends Selling Autographed Pucks in Support of Ready, Set, Swim - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Weekly: February 10, 2020 - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mathieu Joseph from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.