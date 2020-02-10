Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to the Monsters.

A 6'5", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 19, 2016. Carlsson posted two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in six appearances for Columbus this season and added 1-10-11 with 14 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 39 appearances for the Monsters.

In 23 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20, Carlsson supplied 0-3-3 with eight penalty minutes and a -4 rating and posted a +1 rating in five postseason appearances for Columbus in 2017. In 142 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20, Carlsson contributed 5-24-29 with 44 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.

In 92 career SHL appearances for Linkoping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Carlsson tallied 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

