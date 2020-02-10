Jets Wives and Girlfriends Selling Autographed Pucks in Support of Ready, Set, Swim

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the second initiative by the Jets' wives and girlfriends for the 2019-20 season. The wives and girlfriends will be selling autographed "Love Struck Pucks" on the Bell MTS Place concourse when the Winnipeg Jets host the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Feb. 14. Net proceeds from the "Love Struck Pucks" initiative go to Ready, Set, Swim.

The "Love Struck Pucks" initiative is a sale of 1,200 custom designed pucks signed by the Jets' players for $30 each. Jets fans have the opportunity to purchase the pucks at three locations: the Skywalk Atrium and outside Sections 118 and 329. Each puck is signed by a Jets player and wrapped to keep their identity a surprise. Six of the 1,200 pucks are unsigned gold pucks which will grant a lucky fan one of six prizes: one of two autographed NHL All-Star jerseys from either Mark Scheifele or Connor Hellebuyck, one team-signed Jets Heritage jersey, or one of three meet and greets with either Kyle Connor, Jack Roslovic or Mason Appleton following the game that night.

The Winnipeg Jets' wives and girlfriends have chosen Ready, Set, Swim as beneficiary of this effort and the proceeds from "Love Struck Pucks" will help to provide swimming lessons for at-risk youth in Winnipeg.

Ready, Set, Swim is a community-based foundation that provides swimming lessons to at-risk children and youth ages six to 18, including newcomers to Canada, who are among the most vulnerable to drowning. They teach water safety to children to reduce their risk of drowning in Winnipeg's pools and rivers and in Manitoba's lakes. Ready, Set, Swim has been formed out of the need to get the most vulnerable groups - those who do not have access, those who are new to our country and those who simply can't afford the price tag - into the water safely. For more information on Ready, Set, Swim, please visit http://www.readysetswim.ca/.

