Flames Recall Buddy Robinson; Place Hamonic on IR

February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Buddy Robinson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed defenseman Travis Hamonic on the injured reserve.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.