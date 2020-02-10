Flames Recall Buddy Robinson; Place Hamonic on IR
February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Buddy Robinson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed defenseman Travis Hamonic on the injured reserve.
