San Diego Gulls to Host Third Annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, February 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes
February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host their third annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes from 6-9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.
Bowling Night will feature each lane providing individuals or a group the opportunity to bowl with a Gulls player. The signature night also will include silent auctions and memorabilia raffles. All bowlers will receive a ticket good for one entry into a raffle.
A very limited number of sports are available. To register, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Bowl or call 619-359-4703. Gullden Lane tickets that include a lane for six bowlers, a VIP/player and a team-signed bowling pin are sold out.
Mira Mesa Lanes is located at 8210 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
