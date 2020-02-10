San Diego Gulls to Host Third Annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, February 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host their third annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes from 6-9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Bowling Night will feature each lane providing individuals or a group the opportunity to bowl with a Gulls player. The signature night also will include silent auctions and memorabilia raffles. All bowlers will receive a ticket good for one entry into a raffle.

A very limited number of sports are available. To register, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Bowl or call 619-359-4703. Gullden Lane tickets that include a lane for six bowlers, a VIP/player and a team-signed bowling pin are sold out.

Mira Mesa Lanes is located at 8210 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

