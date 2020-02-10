Hershey's Christian Djoos Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears defenseman Christian Djoos has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 9, 2020.

Djoos registered seven points in three games for Hershey last week, including a game-winning goal to go along with six assists, as the Bears moved into first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division.

On Friday night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Djoos earned an assist on the opening goal to help propel Hershey to a 3-0 win over the Penguins. On Saturday, he scored the decisive goal early in the second period and added two assists as the Bears recorded a 5-2 victory over Springfield. And on Sunday afternoon, Djoos matched a career high with three assists in Hershey's 5-2 win at Lehigh Valley.

Djoos has totaled four goals and 24 assists for 28 points in 37 games with Hershey this season, tied for fifth on the team in scoring; he has also skated in two games for the parent Washington Capitals. The 25-year-old native of Gothenburg, Sweden, has collected 25 goals and 84 assists for 109 points in 168 career AHL contests with the Bears. Djoos has also tallied four goals and 20 assists for 24 points in 110 NHL contests with Washington, where he was a member of the Capitals' Stanley Cup championship team in 2018.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Djoos will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bears home game.

