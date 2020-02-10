Rosen Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
February 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Calle Rosen has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Rosen has generated three goals and nine assists in 29 games with the Eagles this season, while also collecting two assists in eight NHL games with the Avalanche.
Prior to joining the Eagles to begin the 2019-20 season, Rosen helped Toronto Marlies win the 2018 Calder Cup as AHL champions. He recorded 46 points (7g/39a) in 54 games during the 2018-19 season, finishing tied for seventh among league defensemen in scoring. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound blueliner suited up in four NHL games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and scored his first NHL goal in his season debut on April 1st at the New York Islanders. Signed by Toronto as a free agent on May 16, 2017, Rosen has recorded four points (1g/3a) in 16 career NHL games and has totaled 80 points (14g/66a) in 145 career AHL contests.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
