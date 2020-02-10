Monsters Weekly: February 10, 2020

February 10, 2020





The Cleveland Monsters are currently 4-3-1-0 in their nine-game homestand with the final matchup falling on Tuesday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Monsters most recent win was a 3-0 shutout of their division rival, the Binghamton Devils, on Friday night behind backstop Veini Vehvilainen's 34 save performance. Vehvilainen recorded his third shutout of the season with the victory while forward Derek Barach scored two goals to tie a personal-best for multi-goal games. Forward Paul Bittner also notched a power-play tally to help lead the Monsters offensively with an assist credited to defenseman Adam Clendening. With the helper, Clendening improved his team lead in power-play points to 14 and sits in sixth place among defenseman in the American Hockey League with 13 assists while on the man advantage.

Forward Jakob Lilja returned to Cleveland on February 5th appearing against the Rochester Americans for his first Monsters game since December 14th following a recall to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Lilja recorded an assist against the Amerks as well as a helper in the Monsters win over the Devils continuing his point streak that began before his time with Columbus. Lilja tied a personal-best four game point streak totaling two goals and three assists from December 13th to February 7th.

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

