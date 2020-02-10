Kids Day Game Presented by 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 16

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host their annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program on Sunday, Feb. 16 when the Amerks host the Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.

All kids' tickets (ages 12 and under) for the Feb. 16 game can be purchased for just $10, with adult tickets available for as low as $16. Kids Day tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from Seneca Park Zoo in the Hall of Fame area, bounce house, balloon animals and a face painting station as well as other activities for kids. In addition, the first 5,000 kids through The Blue Cross Arena doors will receive a drawstring backpack, courtesy of NY's 529 College Savings Program.

The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be celebrating his birthday during the game and has invited many of his mascot friends to join him as well as mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day. Sunday's game will also feature an appearance from the ZOOperstars!

Rochester's Kids Day game also coincides with the launch of USA Hockey's annual Hockey Week Across America campaign. As part of Hockey Day in America on Feb. 16, the Amerks are offering all registered USA Hockey members, including players, coaches and team managers, tickets to the game starting at just $10, along with a discounted offer for the other three Amerks home games during Hockey Week Across America. USA Hockey members can take advantage of this special offer by visiting www.amerks.com/hwaa.

Now in its 13th year, Hockey Week Across America was created by USA Hockey in 2008 to engage the hockey community in celebrating the sport of hockey at all levels and exposing the sport to new audiences.

Following Sunday's game, Amerks players will stop by The Distillery, located at 3010 South Winton Road, for the final official post-game party of the season as fans are invited to join in. The Distillery will offer a variety of great food and drink specials while Amerks prizes will be given away throughout the party.

The Bud Light Girls will also be on hand throughout the duration of the event and the first 50 fans in attendance will receive a special Amerks Bud Light T-shirt. During the game, t-shirts and souvenir cups will also be available at the Bud Pub at The Blue Cross Arena while supplies last. The cups can then be used at the team's post-game party to receive special discounts on Bud Light refills. Additionally, fans can stop by the Bud Pub every Friday Amerks home game and purchase a Bud Light to have the opportunity to become the Bud Light Beauty Fan of the Game and win a specialty jersey.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

