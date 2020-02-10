Chicago Wolves Insider: Hello, Glass and Roy

WE HAVE GLASS...AND ROY...AND HAGUE

AAs the Wolves head into a busy week with three games in four days, the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights have gifted the Wolves with some familiar faces.

Forward Cody Glass has joined the Wolves for the first time this season. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was instrumental in the Wolves' run to 2019 Calder Cup Finals as he notched 15 points (7G, 8A) in the team's 22 postseason contests. Glass made Vegas' roster in the preseason and posted five goals and seven assists in 37 games before suffering an injury on Jan. 4.

Center Nicolas Roy was reassigned to the Wolves on Sunday, marking his 23rd move since Oct. 1. The Amos, Quebec, native has notched 21 points (7G, 14A) in 26 appearances for the Wolves along with three goals and three assists in 19 games for Vegas.

Defenseman Nic Hague has been with the Wolves for the last two weeks and resumed last year's role as half of the blue line's top pairing. The 21-year-old spent most of the first four months of the season with Vegas, where he posted his first NHL goal and 10 assists in 38 games.

DAY OF SERVICE ON SATURDAY

The Chicago Wolves host their 11th Faith & Fellowship Night on Saturday, Feb. 15, when the Wolves take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game, join us for our "Day of Service" event at 5 p.m. in the Skyline Room. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the Wolves are helping to spread the message of goodness and giving by carrying out several service projects. Last year's event including blanket-making, food prep and medical supply kit preparation - all of which will be distributed to Chicagoans in need immediately. Everyone is encouraged to serve. To sign up, click here.

JOIN US FOR BREWS & BITES FEB. 18

While all Wolves fans 21-and-over should be ready to be a part of Craft Beer Night when the Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday, Feb. 13, they also should have their sights on another enjoyable event that allows Wolves fans to sample freshly brewed beer and delicious food while hanging out with their favorite Wolves - a group that features Oscar Dansk, Curtis McKenzie and Dylan Coghlan.

The fourth annual Brews and Bites fundraiser is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District. The fundraiser includes raffle prizes and the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items. Tickets can be reserved for a $45 donation by clicking here or calling 1-800-THE-WOLVES. Proceeds benefit Chicago Wolves Charities.

THIS SEASON'S FINAL FREE POSTGAME SKATE

After the Wolves take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Feb. 15, fans will be rewarded with a free postgame skate - presented by Wilmot Mountain - to conclude their hockey-filled night. Everyone planning to enjoy the final postgame skate this season should leave their blades in the car during the 7 p.m. contest. There'll be an opportunity to retrieve them once the game ends.

TOP LINE

OSCAR DANSK

After winning the AHL's Goaltender of the Month award in December, Oscar Dansk nearly captured the honor again in January. Now he's off to a hot start in February as he recorded a 25-save shutout on Feb. 7 at Manitoba. The 25-year-old netminder has gone 13-1-2 in his last 16 appearances for the Wolves.

TYE MCGINN

Forward Tye McGinn continued his impressive month of February as he notched an empty-net goal with less than two minutes remaining to seal the Wolves' 2-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Feb. 7. The Fergus, Ontario, native has notched four goals and one assist in his last four appearances. McGinn leads the team with 14 goals.

NIC HAGUE

Since defenseman Nic Hague's return to the Wolves on Jan. 31, the 21-year-old has notched one goal and two assists in his four appearances. The Kitchener, Ontario, native was an important part of the Wolves' 2018-19 season - recording 13 goals and 19 assists - and he has spent most of this season with Vegas (NHL).

LAST WEEK (1-1-0-0)

FRIDAY, FEB. 7: CHICAGO 2, (at) MANITOBA 0

For the second time this season, goaltender Oscar Dansk posted a 25-save shutout against the Manitoba Moose.

Forward Gage Quinney opened the scoring with a first-period power-play goal, then he set up Tye McGinn for an insurance empty-netter with 1:24 to go.

Dansk recorded his third shutout of the year and improved to 13-1-2 in his last 16 starts.

THURSDAY, FEB. 6: (at) MANITOBA 3, CHICAGO 2

C.J. Suess scored a power-play goal with 3:46 left to break the tie and give Manitoba the victory at Bell MTS Place.

Forward Lucas Elvenes and defenseman Nic Hague scored for the Wolves and they also assisted on each other's goals.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 28 saves and earned his first assist since the 2018 playoffs.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Cleveland 3 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Thursday, Feb. 20 vs. Grand Rapids 11 a.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Friday, Jan. 21 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena My50

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

