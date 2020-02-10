Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 10, 2020

WEEK IN REVIEW

Thursday, February 6: Manitoba 3 vs Chicago 2

The Moose claimed a 3-2 victory against the Chicago Wolves on Thursday. Danny Moynihan scored his first career AHL goal to give Manitoba the 1-0 lead. The Wolves opened the second period by scoring two goals 3:31 apart and gained the 2-1 advantage. With six minutes remaining in the frame, Michael Spacek tallied for the Moose to tie the game 2-2. With just 3:46 to go in the third period, C.J. Suess scored the go-ahead goal on the power play stamping Manitoba's victory.

Friday, February 7: Manitoba 0 vs Chicago 2

Manitoba lost a 2-0 decision against the Wolves on Friday. With 6:31 remaining in the first period, Gage Quinney capitalized on the man advantage to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead. With just under two minutes to go in the game, Tye McGinn found Manitoba's empty net to secure the Wolves win.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs. Rockford IceHogs**

Wednesday, Feb. 12

7:00 p.m. CT

vs. Rockford IceHogs**

Thursday, Feb. 13

7:00 p.m. CT

vs. Milwaukee Admirals**

Saturday, Feb. 15

6:00 p.m. CT

vs. Milwaukee Admirals**

Monday, Feb. 17

2:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose will face off against the Rockford IceHogs in back-to-back matchups on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Moose then face off against the Milwaukee Admirals in a long-weekend set featuring Superhero Day on Monday, Feb. 17. Tickets for all four matchups are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 47 19 14 33 24 -5

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

34 JC Lipon 50 11 15 26 98 0

13 Kristian Vesalainen 50 10 15 25 10 -16

48 Andrei Chibisov* 46 7 17 24 73 -13

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 18-19-0 2.80 .914 2

1 Eric Comrie 7-6-0 2.68 .913 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Stacking Bricks

Goaltender Mikhail Berdin has allowed just six goals over his past four games. The Ufa, Rus. native surrendered one goal in three of those contests for a 1.53 goals-against average. Berdin stopped 110 of 116 shots he faced for a 0.948 save percentage in that span. The 2016 sixth round pick of the Winnipeg Jets sits second in the AHL with 18 wins and leads the league with 2119 minutes played.

Outshooting the Opposition

The Moose have outshot their opposition 18 times this season, with five of those occasions coming in the past six games. During that span, Manitoba held opposing teams to under 30 shots four times and averaged 29.7 shots against, which is a marked improvement on the team's season average of 32.3 shots against per game. Meanwhile, the Moose recorded at least 30 shots in five of the six contests, averaging 31.5 per game, which is up 3.6 shots per game on their season average.

Comforts of Home

The Moose have found most of their success on home ice this season, owning a 14-10-0 record at Bell MTS Place. Along with that mark some Moose players see their production jump when skating in friendly territory. Forward Kristian Vesalainen is tied with Seth Griffith for the team lead when it comes to scoring at Bell MTS Place with 18 points at home. For Vesalainen, that represents 72 per cent of his production this season. Meanwhile, forward Cole Maier has recorded 10 of his 12 points and five of his six goals at home this season. In net, Mikhail Berdin owns a 12-4-0 record and a .926 save percentage at home, versus a 6-14-0 record and .904 save percentage on the road.

Getting Busy

Leading into Wednesday's game against Rockford, the Moose have played just six games over a 23-day span. That turns around in a hurry starting with Wednesday's matchup. The Moose will play seven times in just 11 days, splitting those contests between four games at home and three games in Eastern Canada. Following the burst of action, the schedule calms down again toward the end of February as Manitoba will have a week between it's game in Belleville on Feb. 22 and another clash with the Chicago Wolves on Feb. 29.

Who's Trending?

C.J. Suess scored the go-ahead goal in Manitoba's 3-2 victory against the Chicago Wolves on Thursday. The forward has scored three game-winning tallies on the 2019-20 campaign. Suess is currently second among Moose goal leaders with 12 on the season. The Forest Lake, Minn. product has posted a career-high season collecting 21 points (12G, 9A) in 47 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

