Winterhawks Remove Nikita Mikhailov from Active Roster
December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, December 2, that Nikita Mikhailov has returned to Moscow, Russia. The 2007-born forward appeared in four games with the Winterhawks this season.
