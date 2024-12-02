Winterhawks Remove Nikita Mikhailov from Active Roster

December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, December 2, that Nikita Mikhailov has returned to Moscow, Russia. The 2007-born forward appeared in four games with the Winterhawks this season.

