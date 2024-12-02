2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Star McKenna Continues to Impress with Tigers

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has been named Tempo WHL Plyer of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The reigning WHL Rookie of the Year was also named WHL Player of the Month for September / October.

McKenna continues to pace all WHL skates with three goals and four assists for seven points and a plus-4 rating in two matches this week, helping the Tigers claw their way into first place in the Central Division.

The 16-year-old played a critical role in a home victory for Medicine Hat on November 29. With the Tigers leading Brandon 3-2 in the second period, McKenna stole the puck from a looming Wheat Kings attacker in his own end and wired a long pass onto the tape of captain Oasiz Wiesblatt, who walked into the Brandon zone for a power-play goal. The high-scoring tilt was tied at five heading into the third period, where McKenna teed up Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie on a two-on-one for the eventual game-winning goal. He added a little insurance with a secondary helper on Utah Hockey Club prospect Veeti Vaisanen's first WHL tally. McKenna's three-assist outing earned him first star of the game.

The 6-foot, 165-pound left winger swapped helpers for goals in his next outing, against the visiting Calgary Hitmen. With the match tied at one late in the first period, the puck took a favourable bounce off the end boards and McKenna swatted it past Eric Tu for his 16th of the season. The Tigers' alternate captain showed off his skill in tight in the second period, jetting past a Hitmen defenceman and sneaking a puck five-hole on a short breakaway. He capped off the hat trick with a wicked wrister on a power play. The tally would also stand as the game-winner - though McKenna would also add another primary assist for good measure on the man advantage. McKenna picked up first-star honours again in a 7-3 decision.

McKenna has already amassed an impressive 18 goals and 37 assists for 55 points and a +24 rating in 27 matches. He doesn't just top the WHL in points and assists- McKenna is leading the entire Canadian Hockey League in both categories.

The Whitehorse, Yukon product has emerged as a junior hockey sensation since being selected by Medicine Hat with the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. McKenna, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, has 56 goals and 114 assists for 170 points in 104 regular season games.

In addition to picking up WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year honours in 2024, McKenna set a new Canadian scoring record en route to a gold-medal finish at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, picked up another first-place finish at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and recently picked up silver with Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

He's set to attend Canada's National Junior Team selection camp from December 10-13 in hopes of making the cut for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

But first, McKenna and the Tigers (15-11-1-0) will look for a third-straight win as they visit the Swift Current Broncos (14-10-0-1) on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

HITMEN NETMINDER MILLER NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Calgary Hitmen netminder Anders Miller has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 18-year-old earned his first WHL shutout and went 2-0-0-0 on the week with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Miller made his first WHL start in an all-Alberta showdown against the rival Edmonton Oil Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome on November 29, turning aside 27 of 29 shots in a 4-2 victory. His only goals allowed came on a shorthanded two-on-one and an Oil Kings powerplay.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound goaltender was called on again for the Hitmen's famous Teddy Bear Toss game two nights later. Taking on the 2024 WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors, Miller stood tall and kicked out his left pad to deny Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager in the first period. He'd deny all 19 shots he faced for his first career WHL shutout. The Calgary newcomer was named third star of the night for his efforts.

The Anchorage, Alaska product is 3-0-0-0 with a 1.11 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage since joining the Hitmen in late November. He made his debut in a relief appearance on November 22 against the Victoria Royals, stopping six of seven shots to preserve a 5-4 overtime win.

Miller signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on November 19 after starting the season with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Lloydminster Bobcats.

With points in eight of their last 10 games, the Hitmen (13-8-3-1) will make tracks for Prince Albert to face the Raiders (11-8-3-0) on Friday, December 6 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

WHEAT KINGS FORWARD JACOBSON NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Brandon Wheat Kings forward Jaxon Jacobson has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second time the youngster has earned the award this season.

Jacobson led all rookies in points on the week with two goals and four assists for six points in three games.

The youngster kicked off a three-game road trip with a pair of goals against the Central Division-leading Medicine Hat Tigers on November 29. With the Tabbies up 2-0 in the first frame, Jacobson got the Wheaties on the board with a laser from the faceoff dot. He also got int the mix in a wild six-goal second period, pouncing on a long rebound to tie the game at four. The Tigers would pot two deciding goals in the final frame for an eventual 7-5 victory.

Jacobson helped Brandon kick off the scoring as they continued their road trip in Red Deer. The 5-foot-9.5, 176-pound centre kicked off a strong power-play cycle that saw Nicholas Johnson bury the puck for a late first-period lead. The Rebels would storm back with four unanswered goals, though Jacobson's point streak stayed alive.

The Wheat Kings' fortunes would change as they filled the net early and often in Edmonton. Jacobson played set-up man again less than three minutes into the match as he earned the primary assist on brady Turko's game-opening goal. The Turko, Jacobson, Carter Klippenstein line would connect again in the second as Turko fired home his second of the night. Jacobson earned a third assist by stealing the puck from an Oil Kings defender and firing it into the slot for a wide-open Easton Odut, capping off a 5-1 win.

Jacobson was selected by his hometown Wheat Kings with the fifth-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

He made a splash in his debut on December 8, 2023, with a pair of goals against the Moose Jaw Warriors. He's since piled up nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 28 career regular-season games.

The 15-year-old is eligible for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Brandon (12-8-3-1) looks to hold down the fort as the Red Deer Rebels (12-10-1-2) roll into Westoba Place on Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. CT.

