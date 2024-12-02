Warriors and Hurricanes Team up for Blockbuster Deal

December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Warriors General Manager Jason Ripplinger has announced the acquisition of 18-year-old Landen Ward, 19-year-old goaltender Brady Smith, the rights to 15-year-old defenceman Colt Carter, and six draft picks over the next four years in exchange for 19-year-old forward Brayden Yager and 19-year-old goaltender Jackson Unger.

The draft picks heading to the Warriors are a 1st round pick in 2025, 3rd round pick in 2025, 4th round pick in 2026, 5th round pick in 2026, a 1st round pick in 2028, and a 2nd round pick in 2028.

"This trade brings us two players with experience and good leadership qualities," commented General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Ward brings us more size and plays a hard physical game. Smith has played some big games in the WHL and brings depth to our goaltending position. In acquiring Carter, we receive a highly skilled defenceman who skates well, has a great hockey sense, and will add more depth to our 2009 group, which we had limited picks in."

Ward, 6'3", 212lbs, is from Lloydminster, AB, and was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 WHL Prospect Draft. In 86 games with the Hurricanes, he has four goals, 10 points, and 159 penalty minutes. This season, he has one goal and two points in 22 games.

Smith, 6'1", 185lbs, is from Cloverdale, BC, and was selected in the sixth round by the Hurricanes in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. In 36 games in Lethbridge, he has a record of 14-11-2-1 with a 3.49gaa and a .885sv%. This season, he has played in 16 games and posted a record of 8-4-1-1 with a 3.31gaa and an .886sv%.

Carter, 5'8", 155lbs, is from Drayton Valley, AB, and was selected in the sixth round at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. He played last season with the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA and had 25 goals, 30 assists, and 55 points in 34 games, which was the most by a defenceman in the AEHL U15 and was named the playoff MVP and to the AEHL U15 First All-Star Team. This season with the St. Albert U18 Raiders, he has five goals, 12 assists, and 17 points in 14 games.

"We would like to thank Brayden and Jackson for all of their contributions to our organization and our community," said Ripplinger. "Both were key figures to our championship team last season and the years leading up to it. We wish them both all the best in the future."

The Warriors selected Yager with the third overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospect Drafts. In 232 games in Moose Jaw, he had 115 goals, 165 assists, and 280 points and leaves tied with Jayden Halbgewachs for fifth on the team's all-time scoring list.

The Warriors drafted Unger in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He leaves the Warriors seventh on the organization's all-time games played list by a goalie (126), and was tied for the third most wins with 62.

The Warriors' two-game Alberta road trip concludes Tuesday in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes. Join Voice of the Warriors James Gallo for all the action on Country 100 starting with the PreGame Show at 7:40 pm CST.

