In the Chutes: December 2

Swift Current, SK - Each and every week we'll be updating our fans and stakeholders with events happening in and around the organization from events happening into the community along with highlights from past games from the previous week to keep you up to date with everything that is the Swift Current Broncos.

PROMOTIONS & EVENTS

Next Home Games:

Wednesday, Dec, 4th vs Medicine Hat (Multicultural Night presented by the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre)

This game will feature WHL leading scorer Gavin McKenna and Medicine Hat Tigers first visit to Swift Current this season, there will be special performances throughout the game to celebrate different cultures in the Southwest.

It's also Wiener Wednesday and you can purchase a hot dog and a pop for only $6! As well the Broncos will have Happy Hour food & drink specials from 6pm-7pm

Saturday, Dec 7th vs Red Deer (Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Brick)

See a few details on how the Teddy Bear Toss will go for Saturday night

- Fans can purchase Broncos Brickley Bears at the game or in advance at The Brick

- Proceeds go to the Children's Miracle Network and Jim Pattison Childrens Hospital

- Fans who purchase a Broncos Brickley Bear will be entered to win a FREE Leo Recliner Chair courtesy of The Brick.

Upcoming Holiday Specials: As the Holidays get closer and closer, the Stable is offering some great deals for the that perfect someone under the tree this season with Moonlight Madness and our Twelve Days of Christmas Sneak-a-peek here!

Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks are BACK!: A tradition that started two years ago is making its triumphant return to the Stable and soon the frozen pond as the Swift Current Broncos alter ego the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks will be back on the 'lake' Saturday December 28th against the Prince Albert Raiders at the InnovationPlex. Read more HERE.

Broncos continue Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation:

The Swift Current Broncos will be kicking off a new season ticket drive this week with the goal of reaching 1,700 season ticket members by December 7th while raising funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation. The Broncos currently have 1,549 season ticket members including 256 new members so far this season. Starting this week, the Broncos will donate $25 to the Southwest Facility Foundation for each new season ticket membership sold through December 7th. Read More

Buy Broncos Single Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $26.50 at the gate or $23.00 in advanced ticket pricing while Youth pricing (3-17) are $13.25 at the gate and $11.50 for advanced tickets.

Advanced ticket prices are only available IN-STORE ONLY and up to the day BEFORE the specified Broncos Home Game date.

Ticket Specials All Season: Purchase a number of ticket specials that fit your family's needs for an entertaining night out at an upcoming Broncos Home Game. All ticket specials must be purchased in The Stable by 6pm on game day.

Family Night Out - $79

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

4 Hotdogs or Hamburgers

4 Pops or Water

Advanced Family Pack - $55

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

Friday 4 Pack - $99

4 Adult Tickets

4 Hotdogs

4 Alcoholic Beverages

*Only valid for Friday game nights*

Pizza Hut Birthday Party Package: Come celebrate your birthday with the Swift Current Broncos with three different birthday party packages

Contact Us by Phone: 306-773-1509 ext. 1 or e-mail: [email protected]

Great North 7th Player: Bronco fans, do you want your little one to be the Great North Wellhead and Frac 7th Player at a Broncos home game? Head on down to The Stable to sign up for the draw.

SCORES & MORE

Tuesday, November 26 - @ Moose Jaw Warriors: For the first time this season the Broncos and Warriors would not need overtime or the shootout as the Warriors scored early and often for a 7-4 win. Rylan Gould and Carlin Dezainde both finished the night with a goal and a pair of assists.

Friday, November 29 - vs Prince Albert Raiders: In front of 2349 f at InnovationPlex, the Broncos and Raiders would go toe-to-toe in a back and forth match-up seeing both clubs lead, trail and tie the game up. But it would be Tomas Mrsic scoring with less than three minutes to go to secure the win for the Raiders. Despite the Broncos hitting the post three times in the final 1:20 of the third period.

Saturday, November 30 - @ Saskatoon: The Broncos never trailed Saturday night in Saskatoon but three leads were taking away via the Blades eventually going to extra time and an eventual shootout where Tyler Parr would score in the third round to give Saskatoon the extra point and the victory 4-3. Clarke Caswell, Grayson Burzynski & Jaxen Gauchier all scored in the loss while goaltender Joey Rocha made 30 saves in the Bronco net.

COMING UP

Wednesday, December 4 vs Medicine Hat Tigers: This is the first of four meetings between the Broncos and Tigers. Swift Current won the season series going 6-2-1-0 including two games going to overtime. Since the 1996-97 season the Broncos are 82-61-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. While at home Swift Current is 50-23-3-3 against the Tigers. Luke Mistelbacher lead the Broncos in scoring against Medicine Hat last season scoring four goals and eight assists in 12 games played. While goaltender Reid Dyck was 4-2 against Medicine Hat

Friday, December 6 @ Moose Jaw Warriors: It's the fifth of eight match-ups between the Warriors and Broncos. Swift Current dropped their most recent encounter November 26 in Moose Jaw by a 7-4 score. Moose Jaw was busy this week moving Captain Brayden Yager and goaltender Jackson Unger to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Saturday, December 7 vs Red Deer Rebels: The Broncos host the Rebels for the first time this season. Swift Current went 3-1-1 against Red Deer in the 2023-24 season. Going 2-0-1 at home.

Practice Schedule:

Tuesday, December 3rd - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Wednesday, December 4th - Game vs Medicine Hat Tigers @ 7 PM

Thursday, December 5th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Friday, December 6th - Game @ Moose Jaw Warriors @ 7 PM

Saturday, December 7th - Game @ Saskatoon Blades @ 7 PM

Sunday, December 8th - OFF

