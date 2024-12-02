December 2 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena before welcoming Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers for the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss on Friday at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3ZbBNvA.

106.7 ROCK / KiSS 107.7 Toy Mountain: Radio partners 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at the 'Canes game against Moose Jaw on Tuesday for their annual Centre Village Mall's Toy Mountain. Fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to be donated to local families this holiday season! To find out more, visit: https://www.1067rock.ca/events/toy-mountain-at-centre-village-mall/.

Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss: The Hurricanes will host their 28th annual Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss this Friday when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. Tickets for the Toque and Teddy Toss can be purchased by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a $16.00 toque or teddy, fans will receive a free ticket to the game - while supplies last.

Teddy Toss Details: The Hurricanes are hoping to collect 4,470 bears and 1,315 toques to be donated to local charities in Lethbridge and surrounding area, including the Chinook Regional Hospital and Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree Foundation among others. Fans are encouraged to place their stuffed animals for the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss in a clear, plastic bag for sanitary purposes. Additionally, the Hurricanes encourage fans to bring multiple smaller stuffed animals in lieu of the larger ones to be able to help more families this holiday season.

Second Half Season Ticket: The Hurricanes are offering a Second Half Season Ticket for the final 17 regular season games during the 2024-2025 season starting January 3rd until the end of the regular season, not including playoffs. The Second Half Season Ticket will come with a parking pass (conditions apply) for the remainder of the season along with access to Loyalty Pricing for 2025-2026 Season Tickets. Ticket prices begin with an Adult Pass for $345 (including taxes and fees) and a Youth Pass for $200 (including taxes and fees). Second Half Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes will once again be offering a Christmas Pack this holiday season. Purchase the Christmas Pack for $49.00 plus GST and receive two ticket vouchers to a game and a $20 Gift Card to the Hurricanes store Top Shelf! Visit the Hurricanes Office at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena to purchase.

Prime Rib Buffet: The Canadian Western Bank Lounge will be holding a Prime Rib Dinner Buffet on Friday, December 6th when the Hurricanes host the Medicine Hat Tigers for the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss.

The buffet will include Prime Rib, potatoes, vegetables, salads, buns and butter, and Au Jus for $29.95.

Reservations can be made by calling Michelle Samek at 403-360-8307.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com. Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, November 29th - at Saskatoon Blades (4-1 Loss): The Hurricanes suffered their fifth-straight loss on Friday falling 4-1 in Saskatoon to the Eastern Conference leading Blades at SaskTel Centre. Noah Chadwick scored the lone goal in the loss while Brady Smith made 34-saves. Lethbridge fell to 1-3-1-0 in their last five meetings against Saskatoon.

Saturday, November 30th - at Prince Albert Raiders (3-2 Loss): Lethbridge were downed 3-2 on Saturday night in Hockey Town North by the Prince Albert Raiders. Brayden Edwards and Hayden Pakkala scored in the loss while Koen Cleaver made 23-saves. The Hurricanes ended the month of November with a 4-7-0-1 record as they fell to 0-5-0-1 in their last six games.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, December 3rd - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm MT): The Hurricanes will return home to open a four-game homestand on Tuesday at 7:00pm when they welcome the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes are 2-0-0-0 against the Warriors so far this season, including going 1-0-0-0 at home. The Hurricanes are 7-3-0-0 against East Division opponents.

Friday, December 6th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm MT): The 'Canes will continue their four-game homestand on Friday with the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge has posted a 1-0-0-0 record against Medicine Hat this season while having gone 4-4-0-0 against Central Division opponents.

