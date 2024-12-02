Dmitri Toporowski Signs with Rebels

December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels today announced that Dmitri Toporowski has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The 18-year-old defenceman has appeared in four games with the Rebels after first joining the club as an affiliated player. He earned an assist in his WHL debut Saturday, November 23 versus the Victoria Royals.

Toporowski was with the La Ronge Ice Wolves (SJHL) prior to joining the Rebels and collected nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) and 50 penalty minutes in 16 games. He was previously selected by the Prince Albert Raiders in round one, 21 st overall at the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Dmitri's dad, Shayne Toporowski, played for Prince Albert from 1992-95. His uncles, Brad and Kerry, and cousins, Jake and Luke, also all played in the Western Hockey League.

Dmitri Toporowski

# 24 | Defence

Shoots: Right

Height: 6'0

Weight: 188

Birthdate: 2006-08-11

Hometown: Shrewsbury, MA

