McKenna Cracks World Jr Selection Camp

December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - December 2, 2024 - In a highly anticipated announcement this morning at 9:10 AM (MST), Medicine Hat Tigers phenom Gavin McKenna was named to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

McKenna, 16, is currently leading the Western Hockey League (WHL) with 55 points through 27 games this season. His standout performance includes a recent hat trick at home against the Calgary Hitmen, continuing to solidify his status as one of the league's brightest young stars.

McKenna's selection to the camp marks another milestone in his already impressive young career. He is among the 32 players invited to compete for a spot on the final roster, which will represent Canada in Ottawa later this month. This year's selection camp will run from December 10-13 at TD Place in Ottawa. McKenna will join a talented group of players, including seven members from the 2024 World Juniors roster and eight gold medalists from the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Notably, McKenna is the only player on the camp roster who isn't eligible to be drafted until the 2026 NHL Draft, making him a unique prospect among his peers. This speaks volumes about his talent and potential, as scouts have already taken notice of his abilities at such a young age.

McKenna has also been on a remarkable hot streak as of late, riding an 11-game point streak with 26 points. His impressive performances have not only earned him a spot in the selection camp but have also drawn considerable attention as he continues to dominate in the WHL.

During his first full WHL season (2023-24), McKenna finished with 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 61 games, earning the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Rookie of the Year. His performance also set a franchise record for most points by a 16-year-old in Tigers history.

On the international stage, McKenna was a key player for Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship in Finland, where he earned a gold medal and led the team with 10 goals and 10 assists. His performance included a hat trick in the gold medal game against the United States, setting a new Canadian record for most points at the tournament.

The selection camp will include two games against U SPORTS all-stars on December 12 and 13, and McKenna will be looking to impress the coaching staff as he competes for a spot on the final roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will begin on Boxing Day in Ottawa.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship promises to be an exciting tournament. Fans can check out the full camp roster by visiting the link above or visiting hockeycanada.ca.

