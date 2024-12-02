Defensemen Harrison Brunicke and Matteo Koci to Attend National Team Camps
December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have two defensemen invited to their countries National Junior team selection camp rosters as Harrison Brunicke will attend Canada's camp and Matteo Koci will attend Czechia's camp
Brunicke has 12 points in 15 games in his third season with the Blazers. The Calgary, AB product is familiar with Hockey Canada as he won a Gold Medal at the Under-18 World Championships this past spring where he had four points in seven games.
Brunicke was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Brunicke is currently out of the line up with an upper body injury.
Koci is in his second season with the Blazers and has tallied a goal and five assists for six points in 21 games this season.
The Ostrava, Czechia native won a Bronze Medal with Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championships in Sweden.
The Kamloops Blazers next home game is Teddy Bear Toss Night on Friday, December 6th versus the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.
