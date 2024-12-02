2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Forward McKenna Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The reigning WHL Rookie of the Year was also named WHL Player of the Month for September/October.

McKenna continues to pace all WHL skaters with three goals and four assists for seven points and a +4 rating in two matches this week, helping the Tigers claw their way into first place in the Central Division.

The 16-year-old played a critical role in a home victory for Medicine Hat on November 29. With the Tigers leading Brandon 3-2 in the second period, McKenna stole the puck from a looming Wheat Kings attacker in his own end and wired a long pass onto the tape of Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt, who walked into the Brandon zone for a powerplay goal. The high-scoring tilt was tied at five heading into the third period, where McKenna teed up Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie on a two-on-one for the eventual game-winning goal. He added a little insurance with a secondary helper on Utah Hockey Club prospect Veeti Vaisanen's first WHL tally. McKenna's three-assist outing earned him first star of the game.

The 6-foot, 165-pound left winger swapped helpers for goals in his next outing against the visiting Calgary Hitmen. With the match tied at one late in the first period, the puck took a favourable bounce off the end boards and McKenna swatted it past Eric Tu for his 16th of the season. The Tigers' alternate captain showed off his skill in tight in the second period, jetting past a Hitmen defenceman and sneaking a puck five-hole on a short breakaway. He capped off the hat trick with a wicked wrister on the powerplay. The tally would also stand as the game-winner- though McKenna would also add another primary assist for good measure on the man advantage. McKenna picked up first-star honours again in a 7-3 decision.

McKenna has already amassed an impressive 18 goals and 37 assists for 55 points and a +24 rating in 27 matches. He doesn't just top the WHL in points and assists- McKenna is leading the entire Canadian Hockey League in both categories.

The Whitehorse, Yukon product has emerged as a junior hockey sensation since being selected by Medicine Hat with the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. McKenna, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, has 56 goals and 114 assists for 170 points in 104 regular season games.

In addition to picking up WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year honours in 2024, McKenna set a new Canadian scoring record en route to a gold-medal finish at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, picked up another first-place finish at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and recently picked up silver with Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

He's set to attend Canada's National Junior Team selection camp from December 10-13 in hopes of making the cut for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

But first, McKenna and the Tigers (15-11-1-0) will look for a third-straight win as they visit the Swift Current Broncos (14-10-0-1) on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

Western Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

