Riley Heidt Earns Invite to Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp

December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to learn that captain Riley Heidt has earned an invitation to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp, set for December 10-13 at TD Place in Ottawa, ON.

Heidt, 19, has put together a tremendous start to the 2024-25 season, owning 34 points in 20 games (11-23-24). Heidt was also invited to the National Junior Team Summer Showcase back in the summer and will get ready for a chance to crack the World Junior roster. The Saskatoon, SK is the Cougars all-time points (314 points) and assists leader (218).

CHL RELEASE:

Four goaltenders, 10 defencemen, and 16 forwards from the CHL were selected by U20 head scout Al Murray and the management group, which includes Peter Anholt (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) and WHL alumnus Brent Seabrook (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), with support from Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations, and player development coach Scott Walker (Guelph Storm / OHL). Head coach Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67's / OHL), U17 head scout Byron Bonora, and goaltending consultant Dan De Palma (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), as well as coaches and general managers from across the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), also provided input.

"We are excited to announce the 32 players who have earned invitations to selection camp in Ottawa, and begin the road to our ultimate goal of winning a World Junior Championship gold medal on home ice," Murray said. "This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays, and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster."

Selection camp will include a pair of games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars on December 12 at 3 p.m. ET and Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Fans looking to secure seats for the selection camp games can purchase tickets at HockeyCanada.ca/WorldJuniors, with two-game packages starting at $52 and individual-game tickets starting as low as $35. Both games will also be live-streamed at HNLive.ca.

Following selection camp, Canada's National Junior Team will travel to Petawawa, Ontario, for a four-day training camp at the Silver Dart Arena, Dec. 15-18, in preparation for the 2025 World Juniors. Team Canada will also take on Switzerland, Sweden, and Czechia in pre-tournament action on the Road to the World Juniors.

"We are thrilled for the 32 players who have earned the opportunity to compete for a spot on Canada's National Junior Team at the World Juniors, and we look forward to starting the final piece of our evaluation process at selection camp," Anholt said. "We are also excited to bring our team to Ottawa and Petawawa, and to give fans an opportunity to see the best under-20 Canadian players take on a U SPORTS all-star team before the start of the tournament."

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with four games, which includes Canada taking on Finland at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:30 p.m. ET. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will once again provide extensive coverage of the event, broadcasting all 29 tournament games and all three Team Canada pre-tournament games.

Hockey Canada has also announced the return of Canada's Ultimate 50/50, presented by Tim Hortons, which is bigger than ever for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. For the very first time, fans in 11 Provinces and Territories can participate in the World Juniors and support grassroots hockey initiatives in their community by purchasing 50/50 tickets for three main draws (Dec. 4-26, Dec. 26-31, Dec. 31-Jan. 5). Net proceeds will support the growth and retention of hockey, women's and girls' hockey and initiatives that make the game safer. For more information, please visit HockeyCanada5050.ca.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada's National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

30 CHL PLAYERS INVITED TO CANADA'S NATIONAL JUNIOR TEAM SELECTION CAMP

(G) Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

(G) Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

(G) Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(G) Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(D) Cameron Allen (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(D) Beau Akey (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(D) Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL)

(D) Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

(D) Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

(D) Andrew Gibson (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(D) Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(D) Sawyer Mynio (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(D) Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(D) Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL)

(F) Denver Barkey (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

(F) Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

(F) Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Andrew Cristall (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Ethan Gauthier (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

(F) Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

(F) Tanner Howe (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

(F) Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(F) Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(F) Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

(F) Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67's / OHL)

(F) Carson Rehkopf (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(F) Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

(F) Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.