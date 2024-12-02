Howe Named to Canada's World Junior Selection Camp

Calgary, AB - Hockey Canada has announced the roster for Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp. Amongst the 32 invitees is newly acquired forward and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tanner Howe.

Coming off a hat trick performance last night, the 19-year-old forward from Prince Albert, SK was recently acquired in November from the Regina Pats and has played four games with the Hitmen registering 8 points (3G, 5A) since his arrival. He has a total of 15 points (9G,6A) in 14 games this season and has appeared in 221 WHL games accruing 101 goals, 147 assists for 248 career points. The forward went 46th overall in the 2024 NHL draft being selected and signed to an Entry Level Contract by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tanner Howe is no stranger to wearing the Maple Leaf having represented Canada twice at the Men's U18 World Championship in both 2022 and 2023. If selected, Tanner Howe will head to Ottawa for the tournament taking place December 26 - January 5, 2025.

Selection camp will include a pair of games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. ET and Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Following selection camp, Canada's National Junior Team will travel to Petawawa, Ontario, for a four-day training camp at the Silver Dart Arena, Dec. 15-18, in preparation for the 2025 World Juniors. Team Canada will also take on Switzerland, Sweden and Czechia in pre-tournament action on the Road to the World Juniors.

