Cougars Sign Logan Jugnauth to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed defenceman Logan Jugnauth (08) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Jugnuath, 16, was selected by the Cougars in the 6th round in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
The 6'1 defenceman is currently with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Elite Hockey League U18 program (BCEHL U18) where he owns nine points (3-6-9) in 18 games played. Jugnauth also suited up the Okanagan Rockets last season, where he accumulated 21 points (3-18-21) in 35 games played.
"We are thrilled to have Logan committed to playing for the Prince George Cougars," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "Logan plays a strong two-way game on the back end and he shows progression every time I have seen him play. We look forward to helping Logan with his ongoing growth and development as he pursues his hockey dream."
The Prince George Cougars would like to congratulate and welcome Logan and his family to the organization!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Game Preview: Royals vs. Pats - December 3rd, 2024 - Victoria Royals
- Dmitri Toporowski Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- In the Chutes: December 2 - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Sign Logan Jugnauth to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Forward McKenna Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Star McKenna Continues to Impress with Tigers - WHL
- Warriors and Hurricanes Team up for Blockbuster Deal - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Acquire Yager, Unger from Warriors - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Defensemen Harrison Brunicke and Matteo Koci to Attend National Team Camps - Kamloops Blazers
- Rockets Andrew Cristall And Caden Price Named To Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp - Kelowna Rockets
- Captain Catton Among Twelve WHL Players to Attend Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp - Spokane Chiefs
- December 2 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Twelve WHL Players to Attend Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp - WHL
- Howe Named to Canada's World Junior Selection Camp - Calgary Hitmen
- Riley Heidt Earns Invite to Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp - Prince George Cougars
- McKenna Cracks World Jr Selection Camp - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Winterhawks Remove Nikita Mikhailov from Active Roster - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Felled by Giants - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Special Teams Get in Giants Win over Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Spokane Puts up a Touchdown, Wins 6th Straight with 7-4 Triumph over Portland - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars Sign Logan Jugnauth to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Riley Heidt Earns Invite to Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp
- Game Preview: Cougars at Oil Kings
- Cougars Begin Road Trip with 3-2 Setback in Red Deer
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rebels: November 29