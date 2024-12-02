Cougars Sign Logan Jugnauth to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed defenceman Logan Jugnauth (08) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Jugnuath, 16, was selected by the Cougars in the 6th round in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6'1 defenceman is currently with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Elite Hockey League U18 program (BCEHL U18) where he owns nine points (3-6-9) in 18 games played. Jugnauth also suited up the Okanagan Rockets last season, where he accumulated 21 points (3-18-21) in 35 games played.

"We are thrilled to have Logan committed to playing for the Prince George Cougars," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "Logan plays a strong two-way game on the back end and he shows progression every time I have seen him play. We look forward to helping Logan with his ongoing growth and development as he pursues his hockey dream."

The Prince George Cougars would like to congratulate and welcome Logan and his family to the organization!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.