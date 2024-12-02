T-Birds Felled by Giants

LANGLEY, B.C. - Playing their third game in three nights, the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped a 5-2 decision to the Vancouver Giants Sunday at the Langley Events Centre. The Thunderbirds return to action next weekend for another three games in three nights, beginning Friday in Kamloops against the Blazers.

"I'm happy with the effort, big time," said head coach Matt O'Dette of a team playing its third game in the last 45 hours, all on the road. "It wasn't the most ideal schedule. We did a lot of good things. There were mistakes that led to goals against but compared to the previous night we came to work, we came to battle hard. Really happy with the effort."

Vancouver scored the only goal of the first period to grab the lead after twenty minutes. The T-Birds had a chance to tie the game with a four minute power play in the second but couldn't capitalize. Shortly after, Vancouver scored on their power play to extend the lead to 2-0 heading into the third period.

"That was an opportunity for us to get some momentum," said O'Dette of the lengthy man advantage. "Special teams are always an opportunity for momentum swings and we couldn't quite seize it. We needed to finish some of those chances we created."

The Giants added to their lead early in the third but the Thunderbirds refused to go away. Midway through the final period Coster Dunn tapped in a loose puck in the Giants crease for his ninth of the season, assisted by Brendan Rudolph and Matej Pekar.

Vancouver regained their three goal advantage with a goal at 11:41. Once again the T-Birds would not quit. Nishaan Parmar made it 4-2 with an unassisted, shorthanded goal with five minutes remaining.

"Our guys continued to battle," remarked O'Dette of the third period effort. "We gave ourselves a chance to get the goalie out but unfortunately couldn't cash in."

Down two goals the T-Birds (9-15-2-1) pulled goalie Scott Ratzlaff for the extra attacker, but the Giants found the empty net with under two minutes remaining and held on for the win.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds concern now is for defenseman Owen Boucher who went down in a collision behind the Seattle goal in the second period and had to be stretchered off the ice. There was no postgame update on his condition. "We're thinking about Bouch, putting out positive thoughts," said O'Dette. "He's a really well liked player on our team. Guys were really shaken up."

Dunn's goal, his ninth of the season, was his seventh in the last ten games.

Once again Seattle played the game without Sawyer Mynio (upper body injury) and Braeden Cootes (illness). The T-Birds are hopeful of getting both back in the lineup next weekend. Meanwhile Hyde Davidson is listed as month-to-month with an upper body issue.

