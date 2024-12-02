Game Preview: Royals vs. Pats - December 3rd, 2024
December 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The Victoria Royals are continuing their six-game homestand this week with a matchup against the Regina Pats at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.
Wednesday's inter-conference matchup will be the first and only time the two sides meet this season. The Royals are hunting for their first win over the Pats in six years. Their last winning effort came on Nov. 17, 2018, where the Royals won with a final score of 2-1.
The Royals are coming off a back-to-back set over the Seattle Thunderbirds this past weekend, earning three of four possible points. After dropping game one in a 3-2 shootout, the Royals bounced back with a 6-1 win on Saturday. In Saturday's game, forward Brayden Boehm had a three-point night with one goal and two assists. In addition to Boehm, four other Royals would deliver multi-point nights: Markus Loponen, Cole Reschny, Keaton Verhoeff and Nate Misskey.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Cole Reschny - Hailing from Macklin, SK, Reschny has skated in 24 games this season, tallying 31 points from 10 goals and 21 assists. In two games this weekend the 17-year-old amassed four points including three assists. The center is riding momentum from his appearance at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge just last week. In game two, Reschny scored a game-winning goal in the dying minutes of the third period to give Team CHL a 3-2 victory and a 2-0 series win over Team USNDP.
REGINA
Julien Maze - The 16-year-old who hails from Edmonton, AB, was recently acquired by the Pats via a trade with the Everett Silvertips on Nov. 27. This season, across both teams, Maze has appeared in 23 games and has tallied 19 points with 13 assists. The forward is the current leader in points for the Pats, while also tied for the team lead in assists with blueliner John Babcock.
CURRENT SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (14W-8L-3OTL-2SOL-TP33) - 2nd in Western Conference
REGINA - (6W-15L-2OTL-2SOL-TP14) - 11th in Eastern Conference
ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Â December 3, v. REG - 7:05 pm
Â December 7, v. KEL - 6:05 pm
Â December 8, v. KEL - 3:05 pm
Â December 13, v. VAN - 7:05 pm
Â December 14, @ VAN - 7:00 pm
WATCH & LISTEN
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Online video stream
All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Victoria Royals right wing Brayden Boehm
