Game Preview: Royals vs. Pats - December 3rd, 2024

The Victoria Royals are continuing their six-game homestand this week with a matchup against the Regina Pats at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.

Wednesday's inter-conference matchup will be the first and only time the two sides meet this season. The Royals are hunting for their first win over the Pats in six years. Their last winning effort came on Nov. 17, 2018, where the Royals won with a final score of 2-1.

The Royals are coming off a back-to-back set over the Seattle Thunderbirds this past weekend, earning three of four possible points. After dropping game one in a 3-2 shootout, the Royals bounced back with a 6-1 win on Saturday. In Saturday's game, forward Brayden Boehm had a three-point night with one goal and two assists. In addition to Boehm, four other Royals would deliver multi-point nights: Markus Loponen, Cole Reschny, Keaton Verhoeff and Nate Misskey.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Cole Reschny - Hailing from Macklin, SK, Reschny has skated in 24 games this season, tallying 31 points from 10 goals and 21 assists. In two games this weekend the 17-year-old amassed four points including three assists. The center is riding momentum from his appearance at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge just last week. In game two, Reschny scored a game-winning goal in the dying minutes of the third period to give Team CHL a 3-2 victory and a 2-0 series win over Team USNDP.

REGINA

Julien Maze - The 16-year-old who hails from Edmonton, AB, was recently acquired by the Pats via a trade with the Everett Silvertips on Nov. 27. This season, across both teams, Maze has appeared in 23 games and has tallied 19 points with 13 assists. The forward is the current leader in points for the Pats, while also tied for the team lead in assists with blueliner John Babcock.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (14W-8L-3OTL-2SOL-TP33) - 2nd in Western Conference

REGINA - (6W-15L-2OTL-2SOL-TP14) - 11th in Eastern Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â December 3, v. REG - 7:05 pm

Â December 7, v. KEL - 6:05 pm

Â December 8, v. KEL - 3:05 pm

Â December 13, v. VAN - 7:05 pm

Â December 14, @ VAN - 7:00 pm

