Winning with Quinn: Priester Fans Nine in Indians First Win of 2024

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Quinn Priester, who was named an International League postseason All-Star in 2023, punched out nine batters across 5.2 one-hit innings at Louisville Slugger Field to guide the Indianapolis Indians over the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon, 6-4, for their first win of the season.

Priester (W, 1-0) was excellent in his season debut, facing just one batter over the minimum through 5.0 innings after allowing a third-inning single to Austin Wynns. With two outs in the sixth inning, a full-count called third strike to Jacob Hurtubise was challenged and overturned, extending the frame. Priester was charged with an earned run after Hernán Pérez launched a two-run homer off Wily Peralta one batter later.

The Indians (1-2) got on the board first on a solo home run by Malcom Nuñez in the third inning and never trailed, scoring in four consecutive frames to fend off advances by the Bats offense. In the fourth inning, Nick Gonzales, Gilberto Celestino and Liover Peguero went back-to-back-to-back with doubles, plating a pair and extending their respective hitting streaks to begin the season.

Indy answered Pérez's home run for Louisville (2-1) with one run in the seventh and two in the eighth. After Gonzales' second double of the day, Celestino drove him in with a single. Carter Bins joined the double parade in the eighth to drive in Joshua Palacios, and Dustin Peterson plated another with a sacrifice fly.

The Bats tightened the score with two in the eighth on a pair of run-scoring fielder's choices with no outs and the bases loaded. Kyle Nicolas (S, 1) then shut down the momentum with 1.1 perfect innings to close the game.

Cincinnati Reds rehabber Nick Lodolo (L, 0-1) got the start for Louisville and dueled with Priester, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts through 5.0 innings.

Gonzales, Celestino, Peguero and Jake Lamb have all hit safely in each game this season, with Lamb extending his streak on a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning. Gonzales has recorded three consecutive two-hit games following today's two-double performance.

The Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 2, to begin a six-game series with the Memphis Redbirds. The series-opener is set for 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday. Neither teamed has named a starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.