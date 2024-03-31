Lodolo Sharp But Bats Drop Finale 6-4

The Louisville Bats came up just short in their quest for a season-opening sweep, suffering a 6-4 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Making his first minor league rehab start while recovering from left calf tenosynovitis, Reds lefty Nick Lodolo was dominant, striking out eight over 5.0 innings, including six consecutive strikeouts between the second and third innings.

Lodolo's one mistake proved crucial, as Malcom Nunez blasted a solo home run to left to start the inning for the only blemish on Lodolo's line. The home run would be the one that put the Bats behind for good, handing Lodolo (L, 0-1) the loss.

Indians starter Quinn Priester (W, 1-0) was equally efficient. The only hit he allowed over 5.2 innings was an infield single to Austin Wynns in the bottom of the third. He struck out nine Bats to earn the Indians' first win of the year.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Bats finally broke through. Jacob Hurtubise was called out for strike three on a full count to end the inning. However, he successfully challenged the call to turn strike three into ball four for the first walk off Priester. Against Indians reliever Wily Peralta, Hernan Perez got the Bats in the game with a two-run homer to left, his second of the weekend, to make it a one-run game.

In his Reds organizational debut, reliever Yosver Zulueta was sharp with a scoreless inning and three strikeouts. However, the Indians plated one run off Sam Moll and two more off Alan Busneitz to put the game out of reach. RBI fielder's choices from Perez and Blake Dunn got the Bats closer in the eighth before reliever Kyle Flowers (S, 1) retired Mike Ford to protect the 6-4 lead. He worked a clean ninth to finish the win and earn the save.

For the Bats, Wynns went 2-for-3 in his Louisville debut while Perez drove in three of the four runs. The Louisville pitching staff combined for a season-high 15 strikeouts in the defeat.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm E.T. (at Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Pitching Matchup: Bats RHP Connor Phillips (Reds No. 4 Prospect) vs. Stripers TBD.

