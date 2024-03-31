Omaha Shut out by Iowa in Series Finale

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NE. - The Omaha Storm Chasers could not complete a weekend sweep Sunday, dropping the series finale at Werner Park to the Iowa Cubs, 2-0.

The I-Cubs worked onto the board almost immediately, as a walk and home run put Omaha down two batters into the game. From there, starting pitcher Andrew Hoffmann settled into a groove, limiting the Cubs to four singles through the fifth inning, with five strikeouts. The right-hander retired his final seven hitters of the game but received little in the way of run support.

Behind Hoffmann, the Storm Chasers bullpen continued to have a strong weekend as the arms of Walter Pennington, Dan Altavilla, Steven Cruz and Will Klein combined for 4.0 scoreless frames. Pennington and Klein each struck out three, for 11 total strikeouts as a staff, the third straight game with 10+ strikeouts as a team.

Omaha struggled offensively, held to five to three singles through the first five innings and five singles across the first eight. The closest the team came to getting on the scoreboard was the sixth inning, when a Nick Pratto single was sandwiched by walks from Nate Eaton and Tyler Gentry, but the tying run was left in scoring position as a double play ended the inning.

Pratto's single increased his season-opening hitting streak to three, while CJ Alexander and Logan Porter each contributed two-hit games, while Nate Eaton drew two walks off the bench.

The Storm Chasers hit the road next week to take on the Columbus Clippers in a six-game series at Huntington Park beginning Tuesday with a 5:15 p.m. CT first pitch in Columbus.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.