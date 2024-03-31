Cardenas Goes Deep Twice as Durham Rolls Norfolk 17-5
March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Bulls first baseman Ruben Cardenas crushed two homers, catcher Logan Driscoll clubbed four hits and third baseman Junior Caminero went deep as Durham routed the Norfolk Tides 17-5 on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
The Bulls opening the contest with a six-run scoring outburst in the first frame, highlighted by Caminero's first longball at the Triple-A level and a two-run blast from Cardenas, his first of two on the afternoon. Durham's advantage would grow to ten one inning later courtesy of two-run singles from 2B Niko Goodrum and DH Alex Jackson. Cardenas would later leave the yard in the fifth for his second big fly of the day before the Bulls plated five more tallies in the seventh, with CF Jake Mangum capping Durham's scoring with an RBI knock in the eighth.
Driscoll (4-5, 3 R, 2 RBI) recorded a game-high four hits, with seven other Bulls batters recording two knocks apiece and Cardenas driving in a team-best four runs. Goodrum (2-6, 2 R, 2 RBI), Jackson (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and RF Kameron Misner (2-6, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI) each drove in two runs as well.
Durham starter Jacob Lopez (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 5 SO) earned the win with five strong frames. Baltimore Orioles lefty John Means (1.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss pitching for Norfolk as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment.
After an off day tomorrow, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to begin their 2024 home slate on Tuesday, April 4 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. First pitch of the home opener is set for 6:35pm.
Tickets for that game and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2024
- I-Cubs Shutout Omaha in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Blanked by Gwinnett in Sunday Rubber Match - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Bats Come Alive to Back Elder in 10-0 Rout of Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Fly Past the Redbirds 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Lose for First Time in 2024 to Visiting Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Card Three Hits in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Shutout Mud Hens for First Win of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Hickey Hammers First Triple-A Homer, WooSox Earn Series Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Cardenas Goes Deep Twice as Durham Rolls Norfolk 17-5 - Durham Bulls
- Winning with Quinn: Priester Fans Nine in Indians First Win of 2024 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Drop Rubber Match to WooSox on Sunday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Drops Easter Sunday Matinee to Rochester, 7-2 - Syracuse Mets
- Lodolo Sharp But Bats Drop Finale 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Blankenhorn Goes Deep to Lift Red Wings over Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Drop First of the Season - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Drop Series Finale to End First Homestand - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Rally for First Win of the Season, 4-3 over RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- March 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - March 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Unveil Partnership with Jack Daniel's - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 31 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.