Cardenas Goes Deep Twice as Durham Rolls Norfolk 17-5

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - Bulls first baseman Ruben Cardenas crushed two homers, catcher Logan Driscoll clubbed four hits and third baseman Junior Caminero went deep as Durham routed the Norfolk Tides 17-5 on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

The Bulls opening the contest with a six-run scoring outburst in the first frame, highlighted by Caminero's first longball at the Triple-A level and a two-run blast from Cardenas, his first of two on the afternoon. Durham's advantage would grow to ten one inning later courtesy of two-run singles from 2B Niko Goodrum and DH Alex Jackson. Cardenas would later leave the yard in the fifth for his second big fly of the day before the Bulls plated five more tallies in the seventh, with CF Jake Mangum capping Durham's scoring with an RBI knock in the eighth.

Driscoll (4-5, 3 R, 2 RBI) recorded a game-high four hits, with seven other Bulls batters recording two knocks apiece and Cardenas driving in a team-best four runs. Goodrum (2-6, 2 R, 2 RBI), Jackson (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and RF Kameron Misner (2-6, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI) each drove in two runs as well.

Durham starter Jacob Lopez (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 5 SO) earned the win with five strong frames. Baltimore Orioles lefty John Means (1.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss pitching for Norfolk as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment.

After an off day tomorrow, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to begin their 2024 home slate on Tuesday, April 4 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. First pitch of the home opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

