I-Cubs Shutout Omaha in Series Finale
March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (1-2) pitching staff shutout the Omaha Storm Chasers (2-1) by a 2-0 score today in the series finale at Werner Park. It marked Iowa's first shutout of the season and first since last September 17 vs. St. Paul.
Infielder Jake Slaughter gave the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead in the opening frame with a two-blast to right field. The homer drove in Pete Crow-Armstrong who led off the game with a walk.
Iowa starter Hayden Wesneski tossed 3.0 scoreless innings and surrendered two hits with three strikeouts in a no decision. Riley Thompson struck out two across 2.0 innings to earn the win. Edwin Escobar, Richard Lovelady and Riley Martin combined for 4.0 scoreless frames with the save going to Martin.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- I-Cubs starting pitchers have thrown 11.0 scoreless innings to begin the year (Thomas Pannone 5.0 IP, Chris Clarke 3.0 IP and Hayden Wesneski 3.0 IP).
- Iowa shutout Omaha for the first time since July 24, 2022 (7-0).
Iowa will host Toledo on Tuesday for the first of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2024
- I-Cubs Shutout Omaha in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Blanked by Gwinnett in Sunday Rubber Match - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Bats Come Alive to Back Elder in 10-0 Rout of Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Fly Past the Redbirds 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Lose for First Time in 2024 to Visiting Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Card Three Hits in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Shutout Mud Hens for First Win of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Hickey Hammers First Triple-A Homer, WooSox Earn Series Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Cardenas Goes Deep Twice as Durham Rolls Norfolk 17-5 - Durham Bulls
- Winning with Quinn: Priester Fans Nine in Indians First Win of 2024 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Drop Rubber Match to WooSox on Sunday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Drops Easter Sunday Matinee to Rochester, 7-2 - Syracuse Mets
- Lodolo Sharp But Bats Drop Finale 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Blankenhorn Goes Deep to Lift Red Wings over Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Drop First of the Season - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Drop Series Finale to End First Homestand - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Rally for First Win of the Season, 4-3 over RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- March 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - March 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Unveil Partnership with Jack Daniel's - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 31 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.