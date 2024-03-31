I-Cubs Shutout Omaha in Series Finale

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (1-2) pitching staff shutout the Omaha Storm Chasers (2-1) by a 2-0 score today in the series finale at Werner Park. It marked Iowa's first shutout of the season and first since last September 17 vs. St. Paul.

Infielder Jake Slaughter gave the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead in the opening frame with a two-blast to right field. The homer drove in Pete Crow-Armstrong who led off the game with a walk.

Iowa starter Hayden Wesneski tossed 3.0 scoreless innings and surrendered two hits with three strikeouts in a no decision. Riley Thompson struck out two across 2.0 innings to earn the win. Edwin Escobar, Richard Lovelady and Riley Martin combined for 4.0 scoreless frames with the save going to Martin.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- I-Cubs starting pitchers have thrown 11.0 scoreless innings to begin the year (Thomas Pannone 5.0 IP, Chris Clarke 3.0 IP and Hayden Wesneski 3.0 IP).

- Iowa shutout Omaha for the first time since July 24, 2022 (7-0).

Iowa will host Toledo on Tuesday for the first of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

