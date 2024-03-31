Hickey Hammers First Triple-A Homer, WooSox Earn Series Win

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - On the back of a tremendous pitching performance, the Worcester Red Sox (2-1) capped off their first series of the season with a 6-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park, clinching their first series win of the year.

In his WooSox debut, starter Jason Alexander threw four innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Alexander didn't walk a batter, and he struck out four.

Justin Hageman made his first appearance of the season, and he tossed three perfect relief innings.

Lucas Luetge and A.J. Politi closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

The WooSox did not walk a batter, and they retired 16 of the final 17 batters of the game.

Over the course of the three-game series, the WooSox held the IronPigs scoreless in 24 of their 27 innings.

The Worcester offense struck in the third inning. Corey Rosier led off the frame with a double. After Nick Sogard popped out and Nathan Hickey walked, Romey Gonzalez ripped a two-run triple into the left-center field gap to give the WooSox a 2-0 lead. Gonzalez drove in five runs over the season-opening three-game set.

But the IronPigs responded in the bottom of the third. Nick Podkul began the inning with a single. Two batters later, Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer to tie the game.

The WooSox came right back in the top of the fourth and plated three. After a one-out double from Dalton Guthrie, Sogard singled to left to bring him in and put Worcester in front 3-2. Hickey then followed with his first Triple-A home run, a two-run shot to straightaway center to extend Worcester's lead. Hickey's long ball traveled an estimated 435 feet and had an exit velocity of 109.7 mph.

That score held until the eighth when Niko Kavadas singled in Eddy Alvarez to give the WooSox a 6-2 advantage.

Worcester's offense collected six extra-base hits today: four doubles, a triple, and a home run.

The WooSox head home to Worcester, and they will be off tomorrow. On Tuesday afternoon, the WooSox will begin their fourth season at Polar Park by hosting the Buffalo Bisons at 3:05 pm. Tuesday's home opener will be shown live on NESN with the pre-game show beginning at 2:00 pm and special Opening Day on-field ceremonies beginning at 2:28 pm. Worcester's first homestand of the season will feature a 6-game series with Buffalo.

Radio coverage on Tuesday begins at 2:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.