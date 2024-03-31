Jacksonville Blanked by Gwinnett in Sunday Rubber Match

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following a close Saturday night loss, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were bested in Sunday's rubber match 10-0 against the Gwinnett Stripers at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Following four quiet innings, the Gwinnett (2-1) bats woke up in the fifth against Jacksonville (1-2) pitching. Skye Bolt reached on an error. J.P. Martinez then was hit by a pitch from reliever Roddery Muñoz (0-1) and David Fletcher worked a walk to load the bases. Phillip Evans brought home the game's first run on a walk. Eli White then singled home Martinez to extend the lead. Muñoz issued his second bases-loaded walk of the inning to Leury Garcia. Two batters later, Andrew Velazquez laced a two-run single into center to bring the Stripers' run total to five.

Gwinnett's bats continued their impressive offensive day in the seventh. Up 5-0, White pulled a double down the left field line. Following two walks from Garcia and Alejo Lopez, Velazquez brought home his third run of the game on a sacrifice fly. With runners on first and second, Ryan Casteel (1) cracked a three-run home run for a nine-run advantage. Bolt (1) then went back-to-back, making it a 10-0 ball game.

Edward Cabrera went three scoreless in his season debut. He walked four and allowed two hits, but struck out two and escaped two bases loaded jams. Bryce Elder (W, 1-0) opposed Cabrera and stifled Jumbo Shrimp hitters the entire day. He went 6.1 shutout innings, collecting seven strikeouts along the way.

Jacksonville will begin their first road series of the season with a trip to North Carolina to play the Durham Bulls starting Tuesday, April 2, at 6:35 .pm. Coverage begins on ESPN 690 and espn690.com at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.