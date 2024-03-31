IronPigs Drop Rubber Match to WooSox on Sunday
March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-2) offense was suppressed down the stretch as they had just one baserunner in the final five frames of a 6-2 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
Worcester plated the first runs of the game for a third straight game. Corey Rosier doubled to open the third inning and with one out Nathan Hickey walked. Romy Gonzalez then tripled them both home to make it 2-0 WooSox.
The 'Pigs knotted the game up in the last of the third. Kody Clemens ripped a two-run homer out to right-centerfield, his first of the season.
The WooSox grabbed the lead back for good in the fourth. With two outs and Dalton Guthrie at second base after a double, Nick Sogard singled him home. Nathan Hickey followed with a two-run homer, putting the WooSox up 5-2.
Niko Kavadas brought in an insurance run in the seventh for Worcester with an RBI single, making it 6-2.
Worcester pitching retired 16 of the final 17 hitters including 15 in a row before a Darick Hall two-out single in the ninth.
Justin Hagenman (1-0) earned the win in relief for Worcester, firing three perfect innings, striking out two.
David Buchanan (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding five runs on six hits and four walks, striking out two in four innings.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs hit the road for the first time this season as they begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field. Max Castillo (0-0, -.--) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Rochester counters with DJ Herz (0-0, -.--)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2024
- I-Cubs Shutout Omaha in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Blanked by Gwinnett in Sunday Rubber Match - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Bats Come Alive to Back Elder in 10-0 Rout of Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Fly Past the Redbirds 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Lose for First Time in 2024 to Visiting Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Card Three Hits in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Shutout Mud Hens for First Win of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Hickey Hammers First Triple-A Homer, WooSox Earn Series Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Cardenas Goes Deep Twice as Durham Rolls Norfolk 17-5 - Durham Bulls
- Winning with Quinn: Priester Fans Nine in Indians First Win of 2024 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Drop Rubber Match to WooSox on Sunday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Drops Easter Sunday Matinee to Rochester, 7-2 - Syracuse Mets
- Lodolo Sharp But Bats Drop Finale 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Blankenhorn Goes Deep to Lift Red Wings over Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Drop First of the Season - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Drop Series Finale to End First Homestand - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Rally for First Win of the Season, 4-3 over RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- March 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - March 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Unveil Partnership with Jack Daniel's - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 31 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Drop Rubber Match to WooSox on Sunday
- IronPigs Nearly Rally Back for a Second Straight Night, Fall Short to WooSox
- Rodolfo Castro Socks Walk-Off Homer as 'Pigs Stun WooSox on Opening Night
- 2024 IronPigs Roster Announced
- DeVonta Smith's Celebrity Softball Game Returns to Coca-Cola Park