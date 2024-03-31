IronPigs Drop Rubber Match to WooSox on Sunday

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-2) offense was suppressed down the stretch as they had just one baserunner in the final five frames of a 6-2 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Worcester plated the first runs of the game for a third straight game. Corey Rosier doubled to open the third inning and with one out Nathan Hickey walked. Romy Gonzalez then tripled them both home to make it 2-0 WooSox.

The 'Pigs knotted the game up in the last of the third. Kody Clemens ripped a two-run homer out to right-centerfield, his first of the season.

The WooSox grabbed the lead back for good in the fourth. With two outs and Dalton Guthrie at second base after a double, Nick Sogard singled him home. Nathan Hickey followed with a two-run homer, putting the WooSox up 5-2.

Niko Kavadas brought in an insurance run in the seventh for Worcester with an RBI single, making it 6-2.

Worcester pitching retired 16 of the final 17 hitters including 15 in a row before a Darick Hall two-out single in the ninth.

Justin Hagenman (1-0) earned the win in relief for Worcester, firing three perfect innings, striking out two.

David Buchanan (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding five runs on six hits and four walks, striking out two in four innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs hit the road for the first time this season as they begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field. Max Castillo (0-0, -.--) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Rochester counters with DJ Herz (0-0, -.--)

