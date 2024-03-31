Mud Hens Card Three Hits in Series Finale

The Mud Hens were defeated by the Nashville Sounds on Sunday at Fifth Third Field by a score of 12-0 in the final game of the series.

Brant Hurter started on the mound for this final game of the weekend against the Sounds.

Hurter started the game by giving up back to back walks and then a fielder's choice put runners on the corners. A ground out later scored the runner from third giving the Sounds the early 1-0 lead with two outs and a runner on second. A triple then drove in the runner to extend the Sounds lead to 2-0. Hurter finally got out of the inning with a fly out to left field.

The Hens then wouldn't gain any ground back as they went 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the first.

Hurter then got into a groove as he pitched himself a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the top of the second.

The bottom of the second had Justice Bigbie record the first hit for the Hens as he singled to right center field. A walk and fielder's choice later moved Bigbie to third but a strikeout and a groundout ended the inning with no runs across the plate.

A scoreless third inning by both teams had Hurter start the fourth but a pair of walks and a wild pitch put runners on the corners with no outs. A single later drove in the run to extend the Sounds lead to 3-0, which ultimately ended Hurter's day.

Brenan Hanifee replaced him on the mound. His first batter hit a double to drive in another run for the Sounds making it 4-0. Still with two men on and no outs, the next batter hit a double to right field to drive in both runs on base making it 6-0 Sounds. The Hens recorded two outs after that but Hanifee walked the next batter which set up Anthony Bemboom to throw out the runner at second to end the inning.

Hanifee went out and started the fifth inning and recorded two outs but was replaced by Brendan White who was able to strike out the final batter to get out of the inning.

Wilmer Flores then replaced White on the mound in the top of the sixth and gave up a walk and a double to start the inning. An error then drove in a run for the Sounds making it 7-0. A pop fly to right that was unable to be brought in saw another run cross the plate for the Sounds. A fielder's choice stopped another run from coming in but an at bat later had a sacrifice fly add to the Sounds run count making it 9-0. The bleeding would finally end for the Hens as they forced a ground out to get out of the inning

The top of the seventh saw a few singles to start the inning but a sacrifice fly scored a run making it 10-0 in favor of the Sounds.

Flores started the top of the eighth but Andrew Vasquez replaced him. He loaded the bases to start the inning and gave up a sac fly and a single back to back which scored a total of two runs making it 12-0 Sounds.

The bottom half of the eighth and both sides of the ninth inning went scoreless for both teams with the Hens going 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the game by a score of 12-0 in favor of the Sounds.

The Mud Hens are back in action on the road to face off against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday April 2nd. First pitch is scheduled for 7:38 p.m.

Notables:

Justyn-Henry Malloy (1-3, 1 BB)

Jace Jung (1-4)

Justice Bigbie (1-3, 1 BB)

