Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 31 at Syracuse

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (1-1) vs. Syracuse Mets (1-1)

Sunday, March 31, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (NR) vs. RHP Mike Vasil (NR)

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF: The Rochester Red Wings won their first game of the 2024 season versus the Syracuse Mets, 6-2...CF JAMES WOOD, DH JUAN YEPEZ, and LF JAKE ALU combined to pace a Rochester offense that collected a total of 10 hits in the game, including solo homers off the bat of Yepez and SS JACK DUNN...RHP THADDEUS WARD tossed 4.0 scoreless innings on just one hit in his Triple-A debut, followed by 2.0 hitless innings from RHP SPENSER WATKINS, who earned his 11th career International League win in his Red Wing debut...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE takes the ball for his first start of 2024 as Rochester looks to secure a series victory with back-to-back wins against Syracuse.

TALK THE TALK, WALK THE WALK: The Wings offense picked up 11 total walks in the win yesterday, led by CF JAMES WOOD with three, while RF JACOB YOUNG and DH JUAN YEPEZ added a pair each...11 walks in a game is the most by the Red Wings since they drew 12 base-on-balls on 8/18/2023 at Buffalo, and is just the fourth time the team has drawn double-digit walks since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021 (once in 2021, twice in 2023)...

Young, Wood, and Yepez drew seven walks from the top three spots in the order...this is tied for the second-most walks from the first three hitters in a Rochester lineup since at least 2005 (7 BB on 4/16/2018 & 4/11/2008, 8 BB on 8/23/2011).

HIT THE ROAD JACK: After going 2-for-4 in what was his first multi-hit game on Opening Day, SS JACK DUNN continued his momentum by going 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks, and a run scored at the plate yesterday...over his last seven games with the Red Wings dating back to 9/20/2023 at Indianapolis (PIT), the Georgia native is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with a home run, triple, double, and three RBI.

WARD(EN) OF THE NORTH: RHP THADDEUS WARD hurled 4.0 shutout innings and only allowed one hit while walking two and striking out six in his Triple-A debut yesterday...his one hit allowed marks the fewest through at least 4.0 innings pitched since August 16, 2019, as a member of the Single-A Salem Red Sox (5.0 IP, 1 H)...

Ward's six strikeouts are also the most he's had in a game since 2022 when he recorded 10 strikeouts twice (8/27 vs. HFD and 9/2 at NH) as a member of Double-A Portland (BOS).

RUNS, FORREST, RUNS: CF JAMES WOOD came around to score on a double from LF JAKE ALU in the top of the first yesterday, extending Rochester's run streak to 141 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 78)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100-straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

OBI JUAN KENOBI: After an RBI in game one of the series, DH JUAN YEPEZ drove in another during yesterday's contest with the Red Wings' first homer of 2024...the former Cardinal launched a 398-foot, 106.4 MPH blast to left-center field in the fifth inning, the hardest-hit ball by a Red Wing through the first two games...Yepez went 2-for-4 overall with the homer, a single, one run scored, one RBI, and a pair of walks in game two.

KLEPTOMANIACS: 2B DARREN BAKER (2) and 3B ERICK MEJIA (1) stole three combined bases in three attempts in their win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, the Wings' first three of the season...this marks the first time the Red Wings have gone at least 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts through the first two games of the season since 2008 when they went 5-for-5...

The 2023 Red Wing squad stole 156 bases, the second-most in franchise history (180 in 1944).

