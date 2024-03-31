Knights Fly Past the Redbirds 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon

(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Designated hitter Oscar Colás is already in mid-season form.

Colás ripped three hits to help lead the Charlotte Knights to a 6-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday in the finale of the three-game series from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. The win was Charlotte's first of the 2024 season.

In three games so far this season, Colás is leading the Knights in hits with six. The 25-year-old Cuban outfielder had a two-hit game on Friday and launched his first home run of the season on Saturday. On Sunday, he continued his torrid pace with three hits and an RBI to pace the Charlotte offense. Overall, Colas is hitting .545 (6-for-11) with four runs scored, two doubles, one home run and two RBI through the first three games of the season.

RHP Chad Kuhl started Sunday's game for the Knights and was sharp over three shutout innings. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-0, 6.75) earned the win as the first reliever out of the Charlotte bullpen. Toussaint allowed two runs on two hits over 2.2 innings pitched. LHP Bailey Horn (1.1 scoreless inning) and RHP Justin Anderson (2.0 scoreless innings) were both effective in relief. Anderson, who did not allow a run or a hit, notched his first save of the season. He also fanned three batters.

Catcher Chuckie Robinson and second baseman Lenyn Sosa chipped in with two hits apiece for the Knights. Sosa is also off to a strong start. He has five hits in three games so far this year.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before returning home to Truist Field on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand against Jackson Holliday and the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. ET.

The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

