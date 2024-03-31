Redbirds Lose for First Time in 2024 to Visiting Knights
March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded the three-game homestand with a 6-2 loss to the Charlotte Knights at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.
The first inning proved to doom Memphis. Charlotte scored three runs on three hits, two errors and a sacrifice fly. The inning included a catcher's interference, a missed bunt coverage and just one ball leaving the infield against starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo.
The Redbirds fought back with two runs in the fifth with two walks and a hit in the inning. Memphis failed to record a base hit with runners in scoring position in the game. Right fielder Matt Koperniak recorded two of the three hits on the day, his first two of the season.
Graceffo (0-1) was credited with the loss. Ryan Loutos tossed two scoreless innings and did not allow a baserunner in his first appearance of the season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 9 to conclude a three-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
