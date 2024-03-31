SWB Game Notes - March 30

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders @ Buffalo Bisons

Game 3 | Road Game 3 | Sunday, March 31, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Cody Morris vs RHP Chad Dallas

MARCH MADNESS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 3-0 in the March with their first ever game in the month coming at the start of last summer. In 2023, the RailRiders took on the Bisons at PNC Field with a 2-1 victory. SWB has won back-to-back games this season with 12-9 and 4-3 victories over Buffalo.

CHALLENGES ARE CHALLENGING- On games from Friday-Sunday, Triple-A baseball utilizes the challenge system. Each team has three opportunities to challenge a pitch during a game and if right the team keeps the opportunty. Only the pitcher, catcher, and hitter can do so. The RailRiders are 0-6 on their calls this season.

POTEET PITCHES- Cody Poteet tossed 48 pitches in four innings yesterday. They were the most he has thrown since May 17, 2022. The right hander impressed with a team-high five strikeouts, allowing no runs on just a hit and a walk.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders recorded a steal yesterday, thanks to Brandon Lockridge for their seventh of the season. It was his third and his teammate Greg Allen has a pair as well. This puts them first in Triple-A tied with Gwinnett. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

HAVING HOPE- With two wins already, SWB has a chance to have a series sweep with a victory today. Three game series are less common with schedule changes these past few seasons, but still happen a few times a season. The last time the RailRiders did this was on the road at Columbus from July 23-25 back in 2019.

JOSE IS HERE- Jose Rojas has been a superb addition to the RailRiders lineup in their first two contests. On Friday, Rojas worked a pair of walks and recorded a home run. Yesterday he worked another two free passes as well notching the game tying double in the seventh. The righty has been the designated hitter and first baseman.

DURBIN'S DAY- Caleb Durbin was electric in his first Triple-A contest on Friday, starting at second base. He was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat and immediately stole second base. Durbin also had a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Yesterday, he had another double and made some great plays at third base.

ALLEN'S ASSIST- Greg Allen recorded the RailRiders first outfield assist of the season yesterday in centerfield. Allen saw Orelvis Martinez heading towards third base trying to leg a double into a triple. The right hander threw the ball to Caleb Durbin at the hot corner to nab the final out of the frame.

ROSTER MOVES - The New York Yankees have already made changes to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster. Clayton Beeter was optioned to Triple-A, while Tanner Tully was signed to a Major League contract and selected to the active roster. To create a spot on the 40-man, Nick Ramirez was designated for assignment.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to welcome Manager Shelley Duncan back to the dugout in 2024. Duncan will see the majority of his 2023 staff return, including Pitching Coach Graham Johnson, Hitting Coach Trevor Amicone, Defensive Coach José Javier and Athletic Trainer Jimmy Downam. Gerardo Casadiego joins the field staff as the Bullpen Coach while Danny Smith will be the club's Strength & Conditioning Coach in 2024. Nori Subero has been added to the roster as the Assistant Athletic Trainer and Steven DiMaria is the new Advance Scouting Analyst. Jim Billington and Sullivan Lyons return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the same roles they held last season. Billington is the RailRiders' Home Clubhouse Manager and Lyons is the Video Assistant.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8) and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.