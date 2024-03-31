Rochester Red Wings Unveil Partnership with Jack Daniel's

March 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking partnership with the iconic Tennessee whiskey brand, Jack Daniel's. This alliance breathes new life into the 10th Inning Bar at Innovative Field, marking its first transformation since 2011. Fans attending games at the stadium can look forward to an enhanced and immersive experience.

Stepping into the newly transformed 10th Inning Bar, now proudly sponsored by Jack Daniel's, fans will be greeted by an unmatched ambiance. This space masterfully marries Rochester's rich baseball heritage with the timeless elegance of Jack Daniel's whiskey. With a wide selection of Jack Daniel's signature spirits and a handpicked assortment of premium beverages, the bar is set to revolutionize the fan experience at Innovative Field.

"Professional baseball has existed in the Flower City since 1877, and we're proud to partner with an elite national brand that shares an amazing legacy dating back to 1875. We are constantly trying to improve the fan experience here at Innovative Field, and that's exactly what this partnership will do. We look forward to the grand opening of Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar in late April, which will serve Old No. 7 and a wide variety of other Jack Daniel's products," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

"We at Brown-Forman are excited to see the union between Jack Daniel's and the Rochester Red Wings come to fruition," said TIM AMBROSETTI, Market Manager - Upstate New York at Brown-Forman. "This partnership elevates the fan experience and underscores our dedication to fostering community engagement and encouraging responsible drinking in Upstate New York."

As part of the 10th Inning Bar's transformation, fans can eagerly anticipate various unique collaborative initiatives and activations. The baseball season will include special promotions, giveaways, and exclusive events, adding excitement at Innovative Field.

The Rochester Red Wings anticipate unveiling the new Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar in late April.

Renderings for the new Jack Daniels 10th Inning Bar are attached below.

For more information about the Rochester Red Wings and the partnership with Jack Daniel's, please visit www.redwingsbaseball.com.

