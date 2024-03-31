Stripers' Bats Come Alive to Back Elder in 10-0 Rout of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bryce Elder looked the part of a reigning National League All-Star in his return to Gwinnett, striking out seven over 6.1 scoreless, two-hit innings in the Stripers' (2-1) 10-0 rout of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-2) at 121 Financial Ballpark. Andrew Velazquez and Ryan Casteel each drove in three runs apiece.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett broke a scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning with a five-run frame highlighted by an RBI single by Eli White and Velazquez's two-run single. In the seventh, the Stripers put up another five-spot to make it 10-0. Casteel lined a three-run home run (1) to left, and Skye Bolt went back-to-back with a towering solo shot (1) to right.

Key Contributors: Elder (W, 1-0) carried a no-hitter through 4.1 innings and finished with just two baserunners allowed over 6.1 innings in his first Triple-A start since March 31, 2023. Lefty Zach Logue struck out two over 2.2 two-hit frames to complete the shutout. Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Casteel went 1-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

Noteworthy: Elder's gem was his fourth career scoreless start with Gwinnett, first since July 15, 2022 vs. Durham (7.0 innings, 6 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Casteel started at catcher, marking his first game with Gwinnett since April 13, 2023 vs. Memphis (played just one game last year due to injury). His home run in the seventh was the 26th of his Stripers career, tying him for 11th all-time in Gwinnett history alongside Carlos Franco (2017-18).

Next Game (Tuesday, April 2): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. RHP Allan Winans (NR) for the Stripers vs. RHP Connor Phillips (NR) for the Bats. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. For Opening Night at Coolray Field, the first 2,000 fans will receive a 2024 Schedule Cling courtesy of Georgia Power. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

