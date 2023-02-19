Winning Week Ends in Back-To-Back Shutouts for Toledo

RAPID CITY, SD - Toledo shut out Rapid City, 3-0, for the second consecutive night to head home with the sweep and their seventh straight win.

What Happened:

Tonight's game concluded Toledo's three-game road stretch in Rapid City. The Walleye took the first two games in domination fashion with a 5-1 decision on Wednesday and a 6-0 shutout on Friday.

It was a quiet first period tonight with no scoring and just one penalty going to Rapid City's Calder Brooks at the 3:20 mark for hooking. Adam Carlson was put to the test as he faced 16 Toledo shots throughout the opening 20 minutes. John Lethemon faced half as many Rapid City shots in the Walleye net.

Less than a minute into period two, Gordi Myer headed to the Toledo box with a tripping penalty. Lethemon saved all of Rapid City's five shots on the penalty kill. The Walleye went on their second power play less than two minutes later as Kenton Helgesen picked up a hooking minor. The Rush came away with the penalty kill, but Brandon Hawkins got Toledo on the board minutes later with a one-timer from Gordie Green and Trenton Bliss.

At the 9:22 mark, Rapid City got their second power play opportunity following a holding penalty against Riley McCourt, but Toledo kept the Rush scoreless once again. Early in the 16th minute, Brett McKenzie sent the puck rink wide to Andrew Sturtz in the neutral zone. With a quick poke past Rapid City's Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Sturtz went on to finish a breakaway chance and give the Walleye a two-goal lead. Less than a minute after the Toledo goal, Zach Court headed to the Rapid City box with a holding penalty. Toledo registered 14 shots to Rapid City's 12 in the middle frame to make it 30-20 in favor of the Walleye after two periods.

At the halfway mark of the final period, the score remained 2-0 in favor of the Walleye. Rapid City got their final power play chance at the 11:55 mark as Thomas Ebbing headed to the Toledo box for interference. Still, the Rush were kept scoreless, and Ebbing went on to score Toledo's third and final goal on the empty Rapid City net with 28 seconds remaining in the game.

Speed Stats:

The Walleye now hold the most road wins in the league this season with 19. They have also gone unbeaten in regulation on the road for 13 straight games and have established a new season-high seven wins in a row.

Toledo outshot Rapid City for the third straight game, this time by a count of 39-30.

The Walleye outscored the Rush by a count of 14-1 in the three games played this week.

John Lethemon's success continued tonight as he picked up his 10th straight win in the Toledo net. This number ties Pat Nagle for the longest winning streak in franchise history. During the streak, he has picked up three shutouts and only allowed nine goals.

Brandon Hawkins picked up at least a point in all three games this week. This includes his first hat trick of the season on Friday night. In his last four games, the forward has totaled seven points (6G, 1A).

Gordie Green and Trenton Bliss have been key contributors on the offensive front, especially on a line with Brandon Hawkins. Green ended the week with six points, all in the form of assists, and Bliss with five points (1G, 4A).

Andrew Sturtz finished the week with three goals after notching two on Wednesday and one tonight.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - J. Lethemon (30 SVS)

2) RC - A. Carlson (36 SVS)

3) TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)

Up Next:

The Walleye will return to Central Division play on Friday as they visit Indy for the first time this season. The teams will face off at 7:00 p.m.

