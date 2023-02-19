ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Greenville's Nachbaur suspended
Greenville's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #672, Greenville at Savannah, on Feb. 18.
Nachbaur is suspended for one game under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.
Nachbaur will miss Greenville's game vs. Savannah today (Feb. 19).
Wheeling's Pare fined, suspended
Wheeling's Felix Pare has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #664, Wheeling at Iowa, on Feb. 18.
Pare is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:12 of the second period.
Pare will miss Wheeling's game ate Iowa today (Feb. 19).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Cincinnati's Smereck fined, suspended
Cincinnati's Jalen Smereck has been suspended indefinitely pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #663, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 18.
Smereck was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #23.9 at 19:30 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Smereck will have a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department this week.
