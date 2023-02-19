ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Greenville's Nachbaur suspended

Greenville's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #672, Greenville at Savannah, on Feb. 18.

Nachbaur is suspended for one game under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Nachbaur will miss Greenville's game vs. Savannah today (Feb. 19).

Wheeling's Pare fined, suspended

Wheeling's Felix Pare has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #664, Wheeling at Iowa, on Feb. 18.

Pare is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:12 of the second period.

Pare will miss Wheeling's game ate Iowa today (Feb. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Smereck fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Jalen Smereck has been suspended indefinitely pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #663, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 18.

Smereck was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #23.9 at 19:30 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Smereck will have a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department this week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.