Lions Aim to Make It Two in a Row this Afternoon

February 19, 2023







What a span of 48 hours it's been for the Lions. After their disappointing loss on Friday night to the Mariners in Portland, Maine, the team made the 431 kilometre journey back to Colisée Vidéotron to arrive home at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Then a few hours later the boys were back on the ice for their Saturday afternoon clash with the Adirondack Thunder. No rest for the weary... but it didn't seem to matter as the Lions registered a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory to take the first game of the two-game series. Sunday afternoon sees the teams back at it with puck drop at 3:00 p.m. The Lions currently are in sixth place in the North Division with 38 points after 48 games. The Worcester Railers hold the fourth and final playoff spot with 53 points after 49 games.

Players to watch

The Lions' Brett Stapley was named the first star in Saturday's game, scoring the overtime winner. He's the team's leading scorer with 6-25-31 totals after 35 games.

Xavier Parent was yesterday's third star: the Adirondack forward had a goal and two assists yesterday and leads the Thunder in scoring with 17-26-43 totals after 41 games.

ECHL Stories from February 19, 2023

