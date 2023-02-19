Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Ghost Pirates (7:05pm)

February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-15-7-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (16-25-8-1)

February 19, 2023 | 3:05 PM |Regular Season Game #49

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Tyler Hascall (8)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Brian Pincus (71)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (5-3-1-0) Home: (4-0-1-0) Away: (1-3-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 18, 2023 - Greenville 2 at Savannah 4

Next Meeting:

February 22, 2023 - Greenville vs Savannah

All-Time Record:

(5-3-1-0)

QUICK BITS

RABBITS ROUGHED UP:

After falling in back-to-back games, the Swamp Rabbits dug themselves another hole early in Savannah. The Ghost Pirates jumped out to a 2-0 lead and would keep their two-goal advantage until the third period. Greenville stormed back in the first two minutes of the final frame, recording goals from Brett Kemp and Bobby Russell to tie the contest. Spencer Naas would answer soon after, and Savannah wouldn't look back, coming away victorious by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night. With the loss, Greenville dropped their third consecutive game of the week and are still looking to pass the 60-point barrier.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

The Ghost Pirates held the Rabbits offensive in check, as Isaiah Saville stopped 27 of 29 shots, recording the victory. Forward Alex Swetlikoff extended his point streak to three games, tallying a goal and an assist on Saturday night on home ice. Savannah will look to beat the Rabbits in back-to-back games on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

BOBBY ON THE BOARD:

Defenseman Bobby Russell recorded his first goal of the season Saturday night against Savannah, scoring early in the third period to swing momentum back in the Rabbits' favor. The Langley, BC native has tallied three points in the last six games for Greenville.

BIG NIGHT FROM BRETT:

Getting back on track, Brett Kemp earned a multi-point night for the eighth time this season. Kemp has found the back of the net three times in the last six games and will look to continue his success against the Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon. The Yorkton, SK native has lit the lamp in three of the four games played against Savannah in the campaign.

BEDZY GOES UP:

Goaltender Ryan Bednard was expected to get the not in goal for the conclusion of the home-and-home with Savannah, but that plan has been altered after Bednard has signed a PTO with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL. Bednard is 11-5-1 this season with nine of those wins coming in a Greenville sweater since he returned via the trade with Wheeling.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following today's game against Savannah, the Rabbits will greet Worcester to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night. The Railers defeated the Rabbits in both games back in November on home ice. Worcester is coming off a 5-3 victory against Norfolk on Friday night, as their matchup with the Admirals was suspended on Saturday. The Railers currently hold a 25-21-3-0 record, which places them in 4th in the North Division standings. The team has seen success in the last 10 games, posting a 6-4 record.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.